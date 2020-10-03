IPL 2020, RCB vs RR: Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The two teams have faced each other 20 times in the IPL so far, and RR holds a 10-8 head-to-head win/loss record over RCB, with two games washed out.

Last season, the Royals beat Bangalore in one of the matches featuring the two sides, while rain played spoilsport in the other encounter.

Jos Buttler's 43-ball 59 and Shreyas Gopal's three-wicket haul had guided Rajasthan to a seven-wicket victory over Bangalore in Jaipur in 2019.

During the 2014 IPL's UAE leg, RR had thumped RCB by six wickets with seven overs to spare in Abu Dhabi. RCB was all out for just 70 on the back of Pravin Tambe's spell of 4/20.

Overall, the Royals have won the IPL title once and made the Champions League T20 (CLT20) final one other time too. Meanwhile, Bangalore has lost three IPL summit clashes and one CLT20 final.

South Africa and RCB star, AB de Villiers, has always enjoyed playing against Rajasthan, scoring 581 runs at an average of 41.5 and strike rate of 141.7.

On the other hand, Rajasthan's Indian leggie Shreyas Gopal has claimed 12 wickets in just four games versus Bangalore at a scintillating strike rate of 6.5 and economy of 4.76.