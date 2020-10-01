MI vs KXIP, IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians' power-hitting on display as Pollard, Hardik run amok

Mumbai Indians' power-packed batting line-up once again came to the fore after Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya joined forces to plunder 104 off the last six overs against Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

KXIP vs MI Live Score IPL 2020 Match 13 Abu Dhabi: Pollard, Pandya blitz after Rohit fifty powers Mumbai to 191

Pollard collected 25 off K Gowtham's final over, including three consecutive sixes as Mumbai ended on 191/4. An over earlier, the Jamaican took a liking to Mohammed Shami as he clobbered 19 off Shami's final over. It was studded a hat-trick of boundaries. Pollard, who finished on an unbeaten 47 off 20, was complemented by Hardik Pandya who waltzed to 30 off just 11 deliveries. His six and two fours off Jimmy Neesham in the 18th over were the highlight on a night when Punjab's bowling attack was cut into shreds.

READ| IPL 2020 KKR vs MI: Rohit Sharma second Indian after Dhoni to smash 200 IPL sixes

Mumbai's late-over burst in Abu Dhabi comes close on the heels of its brutal exhibition of power hitting against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the last match, where from a precarious position, MI had roared back into contention following an incredible late assault from Ishan Kishan (99, 58b, 2x4, 9x6) and Pollard (60 not out, 24b, 3x4, 5x6). It was Pollard who pulled seamer Isuru Udana to the fence off the last ball to force a Super Over after MI had needed five off the final delivery. Mumbai eventually lost the contest but not without having flexed its batting muscle in the shortest format.