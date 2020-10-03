DC vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020 Live Updates Sharjah: Iyer's Delhi takes on Karthik's Kolkata

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's Live IPL 2020 coverage, Match 16 between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

The two teams have faced each other 23 times in the IPL so far, and KKR holds a 13-10 head-to-head win/loss record over DC.

Last season, Delhi had won both the matches against Kolkata.

When and what time is the IPL 2020 match: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 16, IPL 2020, October 3, 18:00 Local, 19:30 IST, Sharjah.

The Preview

It will be a chance for Delhi Capitals to flex their bowling muscles against a buoyant Kolkata Knight Riders batting unit when the two teams meet in Sharjah on Saturday.

Kolkata's win against Rajasthan Royals was set up by a responsible 34-ball 47 from Shubman Gill, before the young pace duo of Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti made light work of the Royals' batting with help from Pat Cummins.

Mavi and Cummins bowled five of the six overs in the powerplay in the last game, picking up one wicket each.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier, Rahul Tripathi, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav

Match: DC vs KKR

Date: Saturday, October 03, 2020

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

