IPL 2020, DC vs KKR: Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in a 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday.

The two teams have faced each other 23 times in the IPL so far, and KKR holds a 13-10 head-to-head win/loss record over DC.

Last season, Delhi had won both the matches against Kolkata. The first encounter featuring the two sides was neck-to-neck as the Capitals won via the super over at home.

The other outing involving the two franchises in the 2019 edition saw the Capitals defeat the Knight Riders by seven wickets on the back of Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten 97 in Kolkata.

Overall, KKR has won the IPL trophy three times, while Delhi is yet to make an appearance in the final.

West Indies and Kolkata spinner, Sunil Narine, has been very successful against Delhi, claiming 17 wickets from 13 matches at an economy rate of 6.48.

Meanwhile, Delhi's young Indian opener Prithvi Shaw has scored two half-centuries in three contests versus KKR at a blistering strike rate of 165.09.