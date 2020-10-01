Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: Rohit, Pollard, Bumrah star in Mumbai's win over Punjab Mumbai Indians moved to the top of the points table with a comprehensive 48-run win over Kings XI Punjab at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Amol Karhadkar Mumbai 01 October, 2020 23:59 IST Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya laid into Kings XI Punjab's bowling attack at the death. - BCCI/IPL Amol Karhadkar Mumbai 01 October, 2020 23:59 IST Rohit Sharma celebrated an Indian Premier League milestone by anchoring the Mumbai Indians innings. Big-hitters Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya built on it to set Kings XI Punjab a challenging target. Big momentAnd then the MI bowling unit came to the party to ensure Rohit’s big moment ended with a comprehensive win for the defending champion.AS IT HAPPENED | MI beats KXIPAfter being asked to bat at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Rohit started the innings two runs shy of becoming only the third batsman to tally 5,000 IPL runs. Not only did he cross it with an uppish drive off Mohammed Shami, he went from strength to strength.Going berserkThanks to Rohit’s 45-ball 70 (8x4, 3x6) and a late flourish by the big-hitting duo of Pollard (47 n.o., 20b, 3x4, 4x6) and Hardik (30 n.o., 11b, 3x4, 2x6), the defending champion finished its essay at 191 for four. The all-rounder alliance ensured that Kings XI’s death-over woes continued as MI plundered 89 runs off the last five overs.Exposed earlyOnce Jasprit Bumrah breached Mayank Agarwal’s drive with his fierce pace in the Powerplay, Kings XI’s untested middle-order was exposed early. READ | MI vs KXIP, IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians' power-hitting on display as Pollard, Hardik run amok When canny leggie Rahul Chahar forced K.L. Rahul into a mistake — he was bowled after an attempted paddle-sweep went wrong — the fizz was all but taken out of the chase.Nicholas Pooran’s cameo did keep Kings XI’s hopes alive but James Pattinson’s variation of pace resulted in Pooran nicking one behind the stumps.Eventually, Kings XI could only trudge along to 143 for eight, handing MI a comfortable 48-run win.Shifting gearsDespite Rohit looking in good touch, early setbacks meant the MI captain had to bide his time. When Pollard walked in at 83 for three in the 14th over, the stage was set for Rohit and Pollard to cut loose. Rohit started the leather-hunt by plundering successive sixes followed by twin fours off all-rounder James Neesham in the 16th over.READ | Rohit Sharma crosses 5000 IPL runs, joins Raina and Kohli in select club Relay catchRohit was brilliantly caught on the straight boundary off the first ball of the 17th over, with an off-balance Glenn Maxwell pouching the ball inches inside the rope at long-off and relaying it to Neesham before crossing the boundary.Pollard and Hardik continued to hammer Kings XI, which miscalculated its bowling changes. As if Neesham bowling the 16th and 18th overs wasn’t surprising enough, K. Gowtham was asked to bowl the last over. Hardik and Pollard made merry by tonking four sixes off it. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos