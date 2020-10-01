KXIP vs MI Live: Rohit Sharma becomes third batsman to cross 5,000 runs in IPL

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma crossed the 5,000-run mark in the Indian Premier League (IPL) game between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Rohit reached the landmark with a boundary off Mohammed Shami in the second over after Kings XI Punjab won the toss and inserted Mumbai in to bat. Earlier, Sheldon Cottrell clean bowled opener Quinton de Kock for a five-ball duck with a beautiful outswinger.

READ| IPL 2020 Orange Cap race updated: Top 10 leading run-scorers in UAE

He joins an exclusive group of batsmen with over 5000 IPL runs which includes Virat Kohli (5,426) and Suresh Raina (5,368).