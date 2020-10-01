Home IPL 2020 News KXIP vs MI Live: Rohit Sharma becomes third batsman to cross 5,000 runs in IPL MI vs KXIP LIVE: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma crossed the 5,000 run-mark in the IPL during Thursday's fixture against Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi. Team Sportstar 01 October, 2020 19:37 IST Rohit Sharma goes downtown against Kuldeep Yadav in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 01 October, 2020 19:37 IST Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma crossed the 5,000-run mark in the Indian Premier League (IPL) game between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.Rohit reached the landmark with a boundary off Mohammed Shami in the second over after Kings XI Punjab won the toss and inserted Mumbai in to bat. Earlier, Sheldon Cottrell clean bowled opener Quinton de Kock for a five-ball duck with a beautiful outswinger.READ| IPL 2020 Orange Cap race updated: Top 10 leading run-scorers in UAE He joins an exclusive group of batsmen with over 5000 IPL runs which includes Virat Kohli (5,426) and Suresh Raina (5,368).Top 5 batsmen in the IPLVirat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore): 5,430 in 172 inningsSuresh Raina (Chennai Super Kings): 5,368 in 189 inningsRohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians): 5,000+ in 187 inningsDavid Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad): 4,793 in 129 inningsShikhar Dhawan (Delhi Capitals): 4,648 in 161 innings Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos