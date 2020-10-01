IPL 2020 News

KXIP vs MI Live: Rohit Sharma becomes third batsman to cross 5,000 runs in IPL

MI vs KXIP LIVE: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma crossed the 5,000 run-mark in the IPL during Thursday's fixture against Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi.

01 October, 2020 19:37 IST

Rohit Sharma goes downtown against Kuldeep Yadav in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.   -  BCCI/IPL

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma crossed the 5,000-run mark in the Indian Premier League (IPL) game between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Rohit reached the landmark with a boundary off Mohammed Shami in the second over after Kings XI Punjab won the toss and inserted Mumbai in to bat. Earlier, Sheldon Cottrell clean bowled opener Quinton de Kock for a five-ball duck with a beautiful outswinger.

He joins an exclusive group of batsmen with over 5000 IPL runs which includes Virat Kohli (5,426) and Suresh Raina (5,368).

Top 5 batsmen in the IPL

Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore): 5,430 in 172 innings

Suresh Raina (Chennai Super Kings): 5,368 in 189 innings

Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians): 5,000+ in 187 innings

David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad): 4,793 in 129 innings

Shikhar Dhawan (Delhi Capitals): 4,648 in 161 innings

