GT vs DC preview, IPL 2023: Rain threat in Ahmedabad as upbeat Titans host desperate Capitals

The unseasonal rain over the last couple of days has brought a breeze of cool air to mark the Gujarat Day celebrations.

Come Tuesday, neither the Gujarat Titans nor the Delhi Capitals will be hoping for a downpour to mar the IPL 2023 clash.

The home team will be looking forward to allowing its supporters to spill over Monday’s state foundation day razzmatazz at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Capitals, on the other hand, will be eager to get back to winning ways, with time running out.

Having lost six of its eight matches so far, the Australian captain-coach combo of David Warner and Ricky Ponting realise that they are in a must-win territory now in order to keep the team’s Playoffs hopes alive.

Also Read Rahane drops guard to rise again

It will hope for its Indian batters, except Axar Patel, to finally come to the fore. Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Aman Khan, Ripal Patel, Abhishek Porel and Priyam Garg have all been tried out with little success. As a result, Phil Salt has been asked to open, thus resulting in finisher Rovman Powell missing out. The Capitals will be hoping for Salt, Warner and Mitchell Marsh - its top three - to weave a magic wand against an on-song bowling attack.

Mohit Sharma’s inclusion has made the Titans’ bowling arsenal even more potent. Despite captain Hardik Pandya and David Miller not having switched into the top gear and Rahul Tewatia hardly required with the willow, the Titans is en route defending its crown.

But as Delhi Capitals assistant coach Pravin Amre stressed: “Cricket is a funny game”. For the fun to begin though, the dark clouds will have to stay away, just like they did on Monday evening.