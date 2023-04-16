IPL News

Shubman Gill goes off field with injury during GT vs RR

GT vs RR: Shubman Gill hurt his finger while attempting a catch at the slip cordon.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 16 April, 2023 21:57 IST
Shubman Gill attempting to collect a catch at first slip.

Shubman Gill attempting to collect a catch at first slip. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS for IPL

Gujarat Titans player Shubman Gill was forced to walk off the field after sustaining an injury to his finger during the side’s match against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

Gill injured his finger while attempting to complete a catch atvfirst slip. Royals batter Devdutt Padikkal attempted to cut a short-length delivery but got an edge.

Gill attempted to collect the ball with a jump but spilled the chance as the ball ricocheted off his hand towards the third-man fielder.

Later, the 23-year-old was seen applying an ice-pack to the index finger on his right hand. Earlier in the match, Gill scored 45 runs off 34 deliveries as the Titans scored 177 for the loss of seven wickets in the first innings.

In the 2023 season, Gill has scored 228 runs in five innings at 45.60 and a strike rate of 139.88.

