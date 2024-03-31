MagazineBuy Print

GT vs SRH, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad overall head-to-head, stats, runs, wickets

GT vs SRH, IPL 2024: Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match on Sunday.

Published : Mar 31, 2024 07:30 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Gujarat Titans’ Shubman Gill in action during an IPL 2023 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Gujarat Titans’ Shubman Gill in action during an IPL 2023 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI
infoIcon

Gujarat Titans’ Shubman Gill in action during an IPL 2023 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to continue its terrific run with the bat, when it takes on Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

SRH smashed an IPL record total of 277 against Mumbai Indians earlier this week enroute to its first win of the season. Meanwhile the Titans are coming on the back of a disappointing defeat away from home against Chennai Super Kings.

Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the match.

GT vs SRH HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 3
Gujarat Titans won: 2
Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 1
Last result: Gujarat Titans beat SRH by 34 runs (Ahmedabad; 2023)
GT vs SRH HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT NARENDRA MODI STADIUM
Matches played: 1
Gujarat Titans won: 1
Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 0
Last result: Gujarat Titans beat SRH by 34 runs (Ahmedabad; 2023)Gujarat
GT OVERALL IPL RECORD AT NARENDRA MODI STADIUM
Matches played: 11
Gujarat Titans won: 7
Gujarat Titans lost: 4
Last result: Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians by 6 runs (2024)
Gujarat Titans highest score: 233/2 (20) vs MI (2023)
Gujarat Titans lowest score: 125/6 (20) vs DC (2023)

MOST RUNS IN GT VS SRH IPL MATCHES

Batter Innings Runs Average Strike Rate HS
Shubman Gill (GT) 3 130 43.33 142.85 101
Abhishek Sharma (SRH 3 112 37.33 141.77 79
Aiden Markram (SRH) 3 78 39.00 134.48 56

MOST WICKETS IN GT VS SRH IPL MATCHES

Bowler Innings Wickets Economy Rate Average BBI
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) 3 7 8.33 14.28 5/30
Mohammed Shami (GT) 3 7 7.66 13.14 4/21
Umran Malik (SRH) 2 6 8.00 10.66 5/25

