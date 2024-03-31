GT vs SRH, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad overall head-to-head, stats, runs, wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to continue its terrific run with the bat, when it takes on Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
SRH smashed an IPL record total of 277 against Mumbai Indians earlier this week enroute to its first win of the season. Meanwhile the Titans are coming on the back of a disappointing defeat away from home against Chennai Super Kings.
Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the match.
GT vs SRH HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
GT vs SRH HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT NARENDRA MODI STADIUM
GT OVERALL IPL RECORD AT NARENDRA MODI STADIUM
MOST RUNS IN GT VS SRH IPL MATCHES
|Batter
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|HS
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|3
|130
|43.33
|142.85
|101
|Abhishek Sharma (SRH
|3
|112
|37.33
|141.77
|79
|Aiden Markram (SRH)
|3
|78
|39.00
|134.48
|56
MOST WICKETS IN GT VS SRH IPL MATCHES
|Bowler
|Innings
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Average
|BBI
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH)
|3
|7
|8.33
|14.28
|5/30
|Mohammed Shami (GT)
|3
|7
|7.66
|13.14
|4/21
|Umran Malik (SRH)
|2
|6
|8.00
|10.66
|5/25
