GT vs SRH, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad overall head-to-head, stats, runs, wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to continue its terrific run with the bat, when it takes on Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

SRH smashed an IPL record total of 277 against Mumbai Indians earlier this week enroute to its first win of the season. Meanwhile the Titans are coming on the back of a disappointing defeat away from home against Chennai Super Kings.

Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the match.

GT vs SRH HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 3 Gujarat Titans won: 2 Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 1 Last result: Gujarat Titans beat SRH by 34 runs (Ahmedabad; 2023)

GT vs SRH HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT NARENDRA MODI STADIUM Matches played: 1 Gujarat Titans won: 1 Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 0 Last result: Gujarat Titans beat SRH by 34 runs (Ahmedabad; 2023)Gujarat

GT OVERALL IPL RECORD AT NARENDRA MODI STADIUM Matches played: 11 Gujarat Titans won: 7 Gujarat Titans lost: 4 Last result: Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians by 6 runs (2024) Gujarat Titans highest score: 233/2 (20) vs MI (2023) Gujarat Titans lowest score: 125/6 (20) vs DC (2023)

MOST RUNS IN GT VS SRH IPL MATCHES

Batter Innings Runs Average Strike Rate HS Shubman Gill (GT) 3 130 43.33 142.85 101 Abhishek Sharma (SRH 3 112 37.33 141.77 79 Aiden Markram (SRH) 3 78 39.00 134.48 56

MOST WICKETS IN GT VS SRH IPL MATCHES