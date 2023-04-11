IPL News

Harshal Patel misses run out at non-striker’s end, LSG beats RCB in last-ball thriller

With Lucknow needing one run to win off the last ball with one wicket in hand, Harshal Patel attemped to run Ravi Bishnoi out at the non-striker’s end.

Team Sportstar
11 April, 2023 00:07 IST
11 April, 2023 00:07 IST
Harshal Patel of Royal Challengers Bangalore attempts to run out Ravi Bishnoi.

Harshal Patel of Royal Challengers Bangalore attempts to run out Ravi Bishnoi. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

With Lucknow needing one run to win off the last ball with one wicket in hand, Harshal Patel attemped to run Ravi Bishnoi out at the non-striker’s end.

As the IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore headed towards a thrilling finish, a bizarre incident occured on the final delivery of the match. With Lucknow needing one run to win off the last ball with one wicket in hand, Harshal Patel attemped to run Ravi Bishnoi out at the non-striker’s end. However, he missed and then threw the ball at the stumps in a second attempt to run the batter out.

Despite the ball hitting the stumps, the umpire refused to refer the decision to the third umpire as the rules dictate that a throw at the stumps is invalid after a failed attempt to run the non-striker out.

Lucknow Super Giants eventually eked out a one-wicket win as yet another fumble, this time by wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik, allowed Avesh Khan and Bishnoi to sneak a bye.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

What went wrong for CSK and MI in IPL 2022? - Analysis

RR coach Sangakkara: 130 runs was never enough

Hardik Pandya: Goal is to win the World Cup no matter what

Slide shows

Shah Rukh Khan wows crowds, teaches Kohli Pathaan dance step after KKR registers big win vs RCB at Eden Gardens

RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Match in Pictures: Punjab beats Rajasthan in final over thriller

CSK vs LSG IPL 2023 Highlights: Match in Pictures - Moeen, Ruturaj star as Chennai beats Lucknow to register first win

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us