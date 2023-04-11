Harshal Patel misses run out at non-striker’s end, LSG beats RCB in last-ball thriller

As the IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore headed towards a thrilling finish, a bizarre incident occured on the final delivery of the match. With Lucknow needing one run to win off the last ball with one wicket in hand, Harshal Patel attemped to run Ravi Bishnoi out at the non-striker’s end. However, he missed and then threw the ball at the stumps in a second attempt to run the batter out.

Despite the ball hitting the stumps, the umpire refused to refer the decision to the third umpire as the rules dictate that a throw at the stumps is invalid after a failed attempt to run the non-striker out.

Lucknow Super Giants eventually eked out a one-wicket win as yet another fumble, this time by wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik, allowed Avesh Khan and Bishnoi to sneak a bye.