IPL 2023: Impact Player rule limits opportunities for domestic all-rounders, says RCB’s Mike Hesson

“Now you are pretty much playing 12 against 12, which will take out some of the all-rounders from the game. It limits the opportunities for domestic all-rounders who are trying to find their feet,” Hesson said.

Ashwin Achal
BENGALURU 31 March, 2023 21:26 IST
FILE PHOTO: RCB Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson.

FILE PHOTO: RCB Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson. | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood will miss Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) first few IPL (Indian Premier League) matches, RCB Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson said here on Friday.

On Josh Hazlewood and Glenn Maxwell’s availability

Hazlewood will join the group on April 13 and will continue his last bit of rehab in India. We are hopeful that he will be available to play soon after arriving. Maxwell is absolutely fine. He has played all our warm-up games and we expect him to play our opening IPL game.

On Impact Player rule and captains naming squads after toss:

On RCB playing home games at a stretch:

If you are playing in the same conditions you should be pretty good in knowing the type of players you want in those conditions.

On Virat Kohli:

Virat is in a very good space and he’s playing very nicely. It’s not a matter of talking too much tactics. It’s all about enjoying the cricket and making sure he’s as relaxed as possible.

On the pressure of not having won an IPL title:

We are the only team that’s made three playoffs in a row. That gives us a good level of confidence that we need at the start. Thinking about the elusive title even before you start playing a tournament is of no benefit for anybody. We have to play good cricket over the next two months to give ourselves a chance.

