Home IPL 2020 News CSK vs SRH Predicted Playing 11, Today's Match Players List, IPL 2020 Match 14 Live Updates: Will Rayudu, Bravo return for MS Dhoni's Chennai IPL 2020, SRH vs CSK Predicted Playing 11, Live Match Day Team Squad Updates: A look at the Predicted XI and today's players list of Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Team Sportstar 02 October, 2020 14:00 IST Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Jonny Bairstow in action against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2019. - FILE PHOTO/K.V.S. GIRI Team Sportstar 02 October, 2020 14:00 IST Chennai Super Kings takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Dubai.Key to Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) success has been its decision to stick to its tried-and-tested method of turning to experienced campaigners. However, for the 2020 campaign, CSK will be missing Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, both of whom have been regular features in the competition since its inception in 2008. Here's the Predicted Playing XI for CSK's match vs DC in Dubai.IPL 2020 schedule: Full IPL time table, match timings, fixtures, venues and teamsChennai Super Kings Predicted XI1. Shane Watson (Overseas)2. Faf du Plessis (Overseas)3. Ambati Rayudu4. Ruturaj Gaikwad5. Kedar Jadhav6. M. S. Dhoni (C & Wk)7. Ravindra Jadeja8. Dwayne Bravo (Overseas)9. Piyush Chawla10. Deepak Chahar11. Josh Hazlewood (Overseas)Sunrisers Hyderabad will be buoyed by the fact that all the franchise’s international players will be available for the majority of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. IPL 2020 CSK vs SRH preview: Rayudu boost for Chennai against Sunrisers Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI1. David Warner (C/Overseas)2. Jonny Bairstow (Overseas)3. Kane Williamson (Overseas) 4. Wriddhiman Saha (Wk)5. Manish Pandey6. Virat Singh7. Vijay Shankar8. Rashid Khan (Overseas)9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar10. T Natarajan11. Khaleel AhmedSquadsChennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (Captin & Wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, R. Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM AsifSunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Jonny Bairstow (Wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Vijay Shankar, Sanjay Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (Wicketkeeper), Shreevats Goswami (Wicketkeeper), Bavanaka Sandeep, Basil Thampi, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos