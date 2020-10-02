CSK vs SRH Predicted Playing 11, Today's Match Players List, IPL 2020 Match 14 Live Updates: Will Rayudu, Bravo return for MS Dhoni's Chennai

Chennai Super Kings takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Dubai.

Key to Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) success has been its decision to stick to its tried-and-tested method of turning to experienced campaigners. However, for the 2020 campaign, CSK will be missing Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, both of whom have been regular features in the competition since its inception in 2008. Here's the Predicted Playing XI for CSK's match vs DC in Dubai.

Chennai Super Kings Predicted XI

1. Shane Watson (Overseas)

2. Faf du Plessis (Overseas)

3. Ambati Rayudu

4. Ruturaj Gaikwad

5. Kedar Jadhav

6. M. S. Dhoni (C & Wk)

7. Ravindra Jadeja

8. Dwayne Bravo (Overseas)

9. Piyush Chawla

10. Deepak Chahar

11. Josh Hazlewood (Overseas)

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be buoyed by the fact that all the franchise’s international players will be available for the majority of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI

1. David Warner (C/Overseas)

2. Jonny Bairstow (Overseas)

3. Kane Williamson (Overseas)

4. Wriddhiman Saha (Wk)

5. Manish Pandey

6. Virat Singh

7. Vijay Shankar

8. Rashid Khan (Overseas)

9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

10. T Natarajan

11. Khaleel Ahmed

Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (Captin & Wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, R. Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Jonny Bairstow (Wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Vijay Shankar, Sanjay Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (Wicketkeeper), Shreevats Goswami (Wicketkeeper), Bavanaka Sandeep, Basil Thampi, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma.