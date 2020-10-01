IPL 2020 News IPL Match today: Game 14, CSK vs SRH: Head-to-head record MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings faces off against David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League game in Dubai on Friday. Team Sportstar 01 October, 2020 23:58 IST Team Sportstar 01 October, 2020 23:58 IST Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians - Head-to-head record, statistics Dinesh Karthik: Youngsters are doing well, but we shouldn't get carried away Watch: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals - Match Review Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Head-to-head record, statistics More Videos Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Match Review Ricky Ponting: No excuses, we were just outplayed IPL 2020, DC vs SRH match recap: From Rashid's show to Bairstow's fifty IPL 2020 Special: Down the Royal lane with Kamran Akmal Watch - IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians - Match Review IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Head-to-head record, statistics, preview IPL 2020: RCB vs MI - Kohli & Co. win Super Over thriller - Match recap Watch: IPL 2020 - Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab - Match review