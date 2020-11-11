IPL 2020 Team of the season: Have your say

IPL 2020 saw cricket fans lap up T20 action amid the socially distanced ways of the world in the times of Covid-19. From last-ball thrillers to Super Overs, the 13th edition of the world's biggest T20 cricket league, played in the UAE, saw runs flowing, wickets tumbling, strategies changing and exhilarating performances.

A number of players lit up the stage consistently. If brought together as a unit, they would be formidable as IPL 2020 team of the season. Sportstar journalists pick their dream teams of the season. Read on, share your thoughts and your playing XIs at sportstar@thehindu.co.in

Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya

The intensity in IPL 2020 rose higher than normal. Every franchise won at least six games. The fresh and unused wickets assisted express bowlers and the skilled wrist spinners. There are quite a few parameters that need to be kept in mind while picking an IPL XI: the best openers and bowlers in the powerplay, two solid middle-order batters and a floater, followed by a genuine fast bowler and a dot ball specialist. Here is my IPL team of the season.

K.L. Rahul (c & wk): 670 runs, 14 innings, strike rate 129.34

He is India’s Mr 360 and an IPL doctorate. The Kings XI Punjab skipper finished the season with the Orange Cap for most runs. He also had the best score by an Indian – 132 not out.

Mayank Agarwal: 424 runs, 11 innings, strike rate 156.45

Mayank is a powerhouse of talent in the Virender Sehwag-mould. No matter who had the ball in hand, Mayank and Rahul had an electric approach; the brightest spot in Kings XI’s campaign.

Suryakumar Yadav: 480 runs, 15 innings, strike rate 145.01

Mumbai Indians hero Suryakumar is one of the best No. 3 batters around in T20 cricket. He can play the orthodox risk-free cricketing shots as well as the modern-day scoop.

Kane Williamson (overseas): 317 runs, 11 innings, strike rate 133.75

He is from the big league. A match-winner who almost took Sunrisers Hyderabad to the final out of nowhere.

Marcus Stoinis (overseas): 352 runs, 17 innings, strike rate 148.52, 13 wickets

The Australian all-rounder was a game-changer for Delhi Capitals. He is that utility cricketer every T20 team needs.

Ishan Kishan: 516 runs, 13 innings, strike rate 145.76

The Mumbai Indians boy had a breakout season while smashing 30 sixes - the most by any batsman in the tournament.

Ravindra Jadeja: 232 runs, 11 innings, strike rate 171.85, 6 wickets

An asset for his all-round abilities. An effective lower-order batsman, a spin bowler and a gun fielder.

Rashid Khan (overseas): 20 wickets, 16 innings, economy 5.37

The star leggie from Afghanistan, who finished with the best economy, is a wicket-taker and a dot ball exponent. He bowled 168 dots this season.

Kagiso Rabada (overseas): 30 wickets, 17 innings, economy 8.34

He is aggressive and fast - the perfect quick you need. The South African won the Purple Cap as the top wicket-taker of the tournament.

Jasprit Bumrah: 27 wickets, 15 innings, economy 6.73

The toe-crusher specialist is only seven seasons old in the tournament but he already has five IPL titles.

Mohammed Shami: 20 wickets, 14 innings, economy 8.57

Shami is unlucky to have not made it to the playoffs with Kings XI Punjab, but he turned many heads, especially when he defended five runs in a Super Over.

Shayan Acharya

Ishan Kishan: 516 runs, 13 innings, strike rate 145.76

It was a season to remember for the Mumbai Indians youngster, who showcased his massive six-hitting prowess.

Rohit Sharma (captain): 332 runs, 12 innings, strike rate 127.69

If it's an IPL team, it has to be captained by Rohit Sharma.

KL Rahul (wicketkeeper): 670 runs, 14 innings, strike rate 129.34

Even though his team Kings XI Punjab did not make the playoffs, he emerged as the top-scorer and won the Orange Cap. He makes it to the team as a stumper-batsman.

Suryakumar Yadav: 480 runs, 15 innings, strike rate 145.01

Sky is indeed the limit for the Mumbai batsman. In this edition of the IPL, Yadav not only added value to Mumbai Indians’ batting line-up but also emerged as a match-winner. He is the best choice at No. 4.

Ben Stokes (overseas): 285 runs, 8 innings, strike rate 142.50, 2 wickets

This has been an average season for Stokes, but the Rajasthan Royals all-rounder finds a place because of his all-round skills. A true match-winner, the England international is an asset, especially in the middle overs.

Kane Williamson (overseas): 317 runs, 11 innings, strike rate 133.75

The New Zealand stalwart adds depth to the team’s batting. A classy middle-order batsman, the Sunrisers Hyderabad star is the vice-captain of this team. His experience will come in handy in challenging times.

Abdul Samad: 111 runs, 8 innings, strike rate 170.76, 1 wicket

Every team needs a youngster who can make his presence felt in crunch times. The Jammu and Kashmir cricketer has proved his mettle for Sunrisers Hyderabad. A potential game-changer, Samad has the makings of a genuine all-rounder.

Yuzvendra Chahal: 21 wickets, 15 innings, economy rate 7.08

Chahal has been the key spinner for RCB. Having played for years under Virat Kohli, he has been able to understand how the captain would utilise him. Effective in crunch times, Chahal is a go-to tweaker for any team.

Kagiso Rabada (overseas): 30 wickets, 17 innings, economy rate 8.34

The South African pace ace has been Delhi Capitals’ match-winner and his ability to strike in the death overs make him all the more important.

Jasprit Bumrah: 27 wickets, 15 innings, economy rate 6.73

You cannot leave out Bumrah. The Indian speedster is effective across formats and even this time around, he was bang on target for Mumbai Indians.

Trent Boult (overseas): 25 wickets, 15 innings, economy rate 7.97

The New Zealand pace ace proved yet again why he is considered the best in the business with the new ball. He led the Mumbai Indians’ bowling unit with great skill and aggression this season.

Ayan Acharya

KL Rahul (c & wk): 670 runs, 14 innings, strike rate 129.34

KL Rahul is the Orange Cap holder with 670 runs. He has proved you don't need to be a basher of cricket balls to score rapidly at the top.

Ishan Kishan: 516 runs, 13 innings, strike rate 145.76

The swashbuckling left-hander has the basics of power-hitting in place. His ability to pepper the leg-side boundaries with sixes makes him an exciting opening option.

Suryakumar Yadav: 480 runs, 15 innings, strike rate 145.01

Suryakumar, at the pivotal No. 3 spot, has set the perfect platform for the Mumbai Indians big hitters down the order. He can rotate the strike and score boundaries at the same time, ensuring there are fewer dot balls.

AB de Villiers (overseas): 454 runs, 14 innings, strike rate 158.74

De Villiers can keep things moving in the middle of an innings before exploding at the death. As a batsman who plays shots all around the park, de Villiers is capable of toying with field placements.

Kieron Pollard (overseas): 268 runs, 12 innings, strike rate 191.42, 4 wickets

Pollard has the big shots to shock the opposition in a late assault. His ability to take off from the get-go eases the pressure on other batsmen.

Hardik Pandya: 281 runs, 13 innings, strike rate: 178.98

Hardik has long levers which allow him to clear the boundary with ease. He can also play the role of a key fifth or sixth bowler.

Ravindra Jadeja: 232 runs, 11 innings, strike rate: 171.85, 6 wickets

Jadeja was among the best finishers in IPL 2020. He can bowl controlled left-arm spin and is a livewire on the field adding value to the squad.

Jasprit Bumrah: 27 wickets, 15 innings, economy rate 6.73

Bumrah can bowl in the Powerplay, the middle overs and even at the death. The ability to vary the pace and bowl yorkers makes him an asset.

Kagiso Rabada (overseas): 30 wickets, 17 innings, economy 8.34

The South African fast bowler can operate the new ball with pace and hostility. His smooth action and aggression make him a delight to watch.

Mohammed Shami: 20 wickets, 14 innings, economy 8.57

Shami's ability to move the new ball both ways at a good pace while maintaining probing lines and lengths holds the team in good stead upfront.

Rashid Khan (overseas): 20 Wickets, 16 innings, economy rate 5.37

Rashid's accurate bowling coupled with a knack of stringing as many dot balls as possible makes him a potent threat.

Aashin Prasad

Quinton de Kock (c&wk): 503 runs, 16 innings, strike rate 140.50

The South African wicket-keeper was among the most consistent openers, aggressive and effective.

Mayank Agarwal: 424 runs, 11 innings, strike rate 156.45

Mayank showcased his T20 class in the tournament, with his 45-ball hundred against Rajasthan Royals being a highlight.

Suryakumar Yadav: 480 runs, 15 innings, strike rate 145.01

Suryakumar, popularly known as SKY, has now scored 400-plus runs in three successive seasons.

Ishan Kishan: 516 runs, 13 innings, strike rate 145.76

While Ishan has shone in previous seasons, the 22-year-old has shown remarkable consistency and fearsome six-hitting abilities. He hit the most sixes in IPL 2020 —30

AB de Villiers (overseas): 454 runs, 14 innings, strike rate 158.74

De Villiers' match-winning brilliance was again on display in a flailing RCB middle order.

Hardik Pandya: 281 runs, 13 innings, strike rate 178.98

Hardik was belligerent in the death overs this IPL. He hit 25 sixes and 14 fours this season.

Rashid Khan (overseas): 20 wickets, 16 innings, economy rate 5.37

The leg-spinner was the most economical bowler of the tournament and the second-highest wicket-taker among spinners.

Ravichandran Ashwin: 13 wickets, 15 innings, economy rate 7.66

Despite struggling with injuries throughout the tournament, Ashwin was crucial to Delhi's run to its first IPL final.

Jofra Archer (overseas): 20 wickets, 14 innings, economy rate 6.55

Archer was the shining light in the bowling department for the Royals in both the PowerPlay and the death overs. He also struck lusty blows with the bat.

T Natarajan: 16 wickets, 16 innings, economy rate 8.02

Natarajan was a revelation with his execution of yorkers in the death overs.

Jasprit Bumrah: 27 wickets, 15 innings, economy rate 6.73

Bumrah had his best IPL season and became even more potent as the tournament neared its end.