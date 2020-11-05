IPL 2020 Eliminator: RCB vs SRH - Sunrisers favourite against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore

From being down and out after 11 matches with just four wins, Sunrisers Hyderabad scripted an impressive turnaround to reach the playoffs. The Organe Army will be the favourites when it takes on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

The 2016 IPL champion had to win its last three games which it did comprehensively to pip RCB to the third palace in the points table on net run rate. The team struggled in the first half of the tournament in finding the right combination. Since then a few changes to the line-up has helped with the turnaround.

Jason Holder, who joined the squad after injury to Mitchell Marsh, has been a revelation with the ball - picking up ten wickets in five matches. Along with T. Natarajan, he has been effective in the death overs and played a cameo with a bat against RCB when the team was in trouble.

Wriddhiman Saha on way to his half-century against Mumbai Indians. - BCCI/IPL

Another change that has worked for Sunrisers is Wridhiman Saha’s efforts at the top-order. The Indian wicketkeeper, who replaced Jonny Bairstow to lend balance to the side, has slammed 184 runs (87, 39 and 58 not out) in the last three games opening with David Warner.

In contrast, Royal Challengers come into the contest on the back of four defeats giving up on its early momentum. The team’s batting unit has struggled in the last four matches by not putting up enough runs on the board. Skipper Virat Kohli himself hasn’t scored many runs with just three half-centuries so far and is due for a big knock.

Another area of concern will be surrounding the fitness of Chris Morris who had to leave the field due to a hamstring niggle after bowling just two overs in the last league game against Delhi Capitals.

RCB has reached the playoffs for the first time since 2016 when it finished runner-up to Sunrisers, and the team would need to find the form it showed in the first half of the tournament to stay in the final phase of the competition for a little longer.