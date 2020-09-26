IPL 2020 KKR vs SRH LIVE: Kamlesh Nagarkoti makes debut for Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti is set to make his debut after battling injuries for two seasons. The right-armer will be sharing the new ball with Pat Cummins against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Nagarkoti was part of Prithvi Shaw’s U-19 World Cup winning squad in 2018. The Rahul Dravid education helped him fast-track his ideas into performances in that tournament. He was one of the emerging stars alongside Shaw, Shubman Gill, Anukul Roy and Shivam Mavi.

LIVE| KKR vs SRH IPL 2020 Live Score: SRH wins toss, Warner elects to bat first

Changed aspects

The Rajasthan pacer looked forward to making a new start in IPL 2020. “I have changed a few aspects in my bowling after consulting my coach Surender sir and KKR bowling coach Omkar Salvi sir. They shared a couple of pointers on how to reduce injuries,” Nagarkoti had said earlier.

Nagarkoti thanked KKR for standing by him in difficult times. “Team KKR has really taken care of me well.

“I benefited a lot from Abhishek Nayar’s experience (at KKR Academy)… He focused on nurturing me as an all-rounder,” said Nagarkoti, while looking forward to playing alongside his under-19 World Cup winning mates Mavi and Shubman Gill.