IPL 2020: Injured Ali Khan ruled out of the tournament

USA pacer Ali Khan, who was roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2020, has been ruled out of the tournament with injury.

Mumbai 07 October, 2020 16:18 IST

07 October, 2020

A couple of weeks ago, Ali Khan became the first USA cricketer to be part of the Indian Premier League as Kolkata Knight Riders signed him as a replacement for Harry Gurney. But now, Khan, too, has been ruled out of the tournament with injury.

A media advisory from IPL confirmed his injury but did not provide any details.  “Khan became the first USA cricketer to be signed up by an IPL franchise. Unfortunately, Khan has since been injured and will miss the rest of the Dream11 IPL 2020 season,” the statement read.

The 29-year-old was also part of title-winning Trinbago Knight Riders squad in the Caribbean Premier League, which was played in August-September. The Pakistan-born American had picked up eight wickets in the tournament.

