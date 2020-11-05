Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020, MI vs DC: Suryakumar Yadav first uncapped player to 2000 IPL runs Suryakumar Yadav reached the mark during Mumbai's Qualifier 1 match against Delhi Capitals in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Team Sportstar 05 November, 2020 20:40 IST Suryakumar Yadav scored a fifty in the match against Delhi Capitals. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 05 November, 2020 20:40 IST Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav became the first uncapped player to score 2,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday. MI vs DC Live Score IPL 2020 Playoffs Latest cricket score online: Delhi fights back with Pollard, Suryakumar wickets; Pollard takes three Yadav reached the landmark during Mumbai's Qualifier 1 match against Delhi Capitals in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Coming in to bat at No. 3, the 30-year-old scored a 38-ball 51 before being dismissed by Anrich Nortje.Yadav, who previously played for Kolkata Knight Riders, also became the first uncapped player to play 100 IPL games. The Mumbai cricketer is having a stellar season with the bat, scoring 461 runs, including four fifties, at an average of 41.90. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos