IPL 2020, MI vs DC: Suryakumar Yadav first uncapped player to 2000 IPL runs

Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav became the first uncapped player to score 2,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday.

Yadav reached the landmark during Mumbai's Qualifier 1 match against Delhi Capitals in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Coming in to bat at No. 3, the 30-year-old scored a 38-ball 51 before being dismissed by Anrich Nortje.

Yadav, who previously played for Kolkata Knight Riders, also became the first uncapped player to play 100 IPL games. The Mumbai cricketer is having a stellar season with the bat, scoring 461 runs, including four fifties, at an average of 41.90.