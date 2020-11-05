MI vs DC Qualifier 1 IPL 2020 Playoffs Live Cricket Score Online Streaming: Rohit's Mumbai faces Shreyas' Delhi for Final spot

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Qualifier 1 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

Head-to-head: (26 matches - MI 14| DC 12)

The two teams have faced each other 26 times in the IPL so far, and MI has dominated the fixture by winning it 14 times, as opposed to DC's 12 wins.

Last IPL meeting:

MI (111/1 in 14.2 overs) beat DC (110/9 in 20 overs) by 9 wickets.

In their reverse league stage fixture of this edition, the sides locked horns in Dubai on October 31, Saturday. It was a one-sided affair as Mumbai trumped Delhi by a convincing nine-wicket win. Bowling first, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah ran through DC's batting line-up with a three-wicket haul each. In response, youngster Ishan Kishan smashed a 47-ball 72 to see his team over the line.

Preview

Defending champion Mumbai Indians may have been thrashed by 10 wickets by Sunrisers Hyderabad, but going into Thursday’s first qualifier against Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium, it is the firm favourite.

For MI, Tuesday's game was a dead-rubber, having already sealed top spot. It used the opportunity to rest three of its best players in Jasprit Bumrah (23 wickets), Trent Boult (20 wickets) and Hardik Pandya, a luxury most teams cannot afford. That’s how much of a well-oiled machine MI is.

If anything, the match against SRH can be considered a positive, for skipper Rohit Sharma emerged unscathed after his return from a hamstring injury.

IPL 2020 Playoffs Complete Schedule:

Playoffs

DATE & DAY MATCH TIME (IST) VENUE November 5, Thursday Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Dubai November 6, Friday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi November 8, Sunday Qualifier 2 - Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi November 10, Tuesday Final 7:30 PM Dubai

IPL 2020 Points Table Today

TEAMS P W L Points NRR Mumbai Indians (Q) 12 8 4 16 +1.186 Royal Challengers Bangalore 12 7 5 14 +0.048 Delhi Capitals 12 7 5 14 +0.030 Kings XI Punjab 13 6 7 12 -0.133 Rajasthan Royals 13 6 7 12 -0.377 Kolkata Knight Riders 13 6 7 12 -0.467 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 5 7 10 +0.396 Chennai Super Kings (X) 13 5 8 10 -0.532

QUALIFIER 1

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

Dubai International Stadium, 7.30pm onwards

Squads

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Harshal Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Praveen Dubey, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Lalit Yadav

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai, Nathan Coulter-Nile

