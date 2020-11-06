IPL 2020 Playoffs: Bangalore knocked out, Hyderabad to face Delhi in Qualifier 2

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets as Virat Kohli and Co. bowed out of Indian Premier League (2020) in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Chasing a modest 132 to win, Hyderabad lost openers David Warner and Shreevats Goswami inside the Powerplay; Mohammed Siraj nipping out both batsmen. And when Manish Pandey and Priyam Garg fell in quick succession with the scoreboard reading four for 67, Hyderabad felt the pressure.

SRH vs RCB Highlights: SRH knocks out RCB, to meet DC in Qualifier 2; Williamson stars in thriller

But an unbeaten 65-run fifth-wicket partnership between Kane Williamson (50 off 44 balls) and Jason Holder (24 off 20 balls) calmed SRH's nerves and took them over the line with two balls to spare. Warner's side will face Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 in Abu Dhabi on November 8. The winner takes on Mumbai Indians in the final in Dubai on November 10.

Disciplined bowling

Earlier, a disciplined bowling effort from the Hyderabad side, highlighted by Holder's three for 25, restricted Bangalore to 131. Only three batsmen reached double figures, with AB de Villiers anchoring the innings with a 43-ball 56. However, it couldn't prevent Bangalore from exiting the competition.