IPL 2020 News SRH vs RCB, IPL 2020 Today's Match Live Score: Virat Kohli's Bangalore vs David Warner's Hyderabad - Who will win Eliminator RCB vs SRH, IPL 2020 Playoffs Eliminator, Match 58 Live Streaming: Catch the IPL live score updates between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 06 November, 2020 17:05 IST David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 Eliminator. - IPL Team Sportstar Last Updated: 06 November, 2020 17:05 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the IPL Eliminator between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.PreviewAfter being down and nearly out, with just four wins in 11 matches, Sunrisers Hyderabad has scripted an impressive turnaround to reach the playoffs and will start as the favourite against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday.The 2016 IPL champion had to win its final three games, which it did comprehensively to pip RCB and finish third, thanks to a better net run rate.SRH struggled in the first half of the tournament to find the right combination. Since then, a few changes to the line-up have helped with the revival.IPL 2020 Playoffs Schedule:DATE & DAYMATCHESTIME (IST)VENUESNovember 5, ThursdayMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals7:30 PMDubaiNovember 6, FridaySunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore7:30 PMAbu DhabiNovember 8, SundayQualifier 2 - Winner of Eliminator vs Delhi Capitals7:30 PMAbu DhabiNovember 10, TuesdayFinal - Mumbai Indians vs Winner of Qualifier 27:30 PMDubai Probable XI SRH: David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg/Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T. NatarajanProbable XI RCB: Joshua Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini/Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra ChahalIPL 2020 Purple Cap Live UpdatesIPL 2020 Orange Cap holder LIVEWe pick five former India players who would have easily found a place in the IPL - If they were playing now: Champs from the past in the IPL mould Current Purple and Orange Cap HoldersPurple Cap holder: Jasprit Bumrah 27 wicketsOrange Cap Holder: KL Rahul 670 runsIPL playoffs race history: Here's the complete list of all teams and captains who have qualified for the last four stage in each edition of the Indian Premier League - READIPL 2020 schedule: Full IPL time table, match timings in IST, upcoming games, teams and venuesRoyal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Josh Philippe, Pawan Negi, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav.Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi.Match DetailsEliminator: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi Date: November 6, FridayTime: 7:30 p.m.When and Where To Watch Eliminator IPL 2020 - SUNRISERS HYDERABAD vs ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE LIVE?The Indian Premier League Eliminator match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming will also be available on the Hotstar app.