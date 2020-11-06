SRH vs RCB, IPL 2020 Today's Match Live Score: Virat Kohli's Bangalore vs David Warner's Hyderabad - Who will win Eliminator

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the IPL Eliminator between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Preview

After being down and nearly out, with just four wins in 11 matches, Sunrisers Hyderabad has scripted an impressive turnaround to reach the playoffs and will start as the favourite against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

The 2016 IPL champion had to win its final three games, which it did comprehensively to pip RCB and finish third, thanks to a better net run rate.

SRH struggled in the first half of the tournament to find the right combination. Since then, a few changes to the line-up have helped with the revival.

IPL 2020 Playoffs Schedule:

DATE & DAY MATCHES TIME (IST) VENUES November 5, Thursday Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Dubai November 6, Friday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi November 8, Sunday Qualifier 2 - Winner of Eliminator vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi November 10, Tuesday Final - Mumbai Indians vs Winner of Qualifier 2 7:30 PM Dubai

Probable XI SRH: David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg/Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T. Natarajan

Probable XI RCB: Joshua Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini/Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Josh Philippe, Pawan Negi, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi.

Match Details

Eliminator: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Date: November 6, Friday

Time: 7:30 p.m.

