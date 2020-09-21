IPL 2020: Chahal turned the game for us, says RCB skipper Kohli

A visibly elated Virat Kohli lauded Royal Challengers Bangalore's composure under pressure, emphasising that his team never dipped in its intensity during the 10-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on Monday. "It's amazing, to be honest. Last night we were only the other side of the result, 6-nil. Nice to be 1-nil. We kept our composure," said Kohli after the match.

Sunrisers was cruising at one stage with Jonny Bairstow spearheading the chase with a fifty before Yuzvendra Chahal snapped up the Englishman and Vijay Shankar off successive deliveries to turn the tide in RCB's favour. Kohli reserved special praise for bowling contribution from the wily leg-spinner. "Yuzi comes in and completely changes the game for us. Not many spinners got much out of the pitch, but tonight he showed that you can turn it if you have it in your wrists. He turned the game," said Kohli.

He also lauded debutant Devdutt Padikkal, who slammed his maiden fifty, opening the innings for RCB. "To be honest, we started well. Devdutt was really good on debut, Finchy as well," Kohli said. "But when you lose two (wickets) in two, you have to consolidate. If not for two in two, you were looking at maybe 10-20 runs more. In the past, if we had 43 off 5, you'd see the shoulders dropping but the guys kept believing, kept attacking. Someone like Washy [Washington Sundar] not bowling enough and a part-timer doing it are good signs."