SRH skipper Warner after RCB defeat: Chahal's over the turning point

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner pointed out that Yuzvendra Chahal's final over proved to be the turning point in SRH's defeat to Royal Challengers (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday.

Chahal's final over, which included the wickets of Jonny Bairstow (61) and Vijay Shankar (0), triggered an SRH collapse in the chase of 164. The Hyderabad-based side went from 121-2 in the 15th over to be bowled out for 153 and lose by 10 runs at the Dubai International Stadium.

Warner said, "We had the run chase in control and we knew that we had to go after their bowlers in the end. Probably the last over of Chahal was the turning point out there.

"We have to go back to the drawing board; we obviously can't fix what happened today but we have to go back and work hard before our next game in Abu Dhabi [vs Kolkata Knight Riders]. There are talking points but the guys know what they have to do."

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh rolled over his ankle while bowling and had to leave the field after four deliveries into his spell.

"A lot of courage for Mitchell to go out there and try [during the chase]. It doesn't look great for him, can't put any weight on his leg. Hopefully it isn't too bad, it was quite painful for him, so fingers crossed," said the Australian.