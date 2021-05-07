Williamson, Santner, Jamieson head to Maldives on commercial flight

Kane Williamson and three of his New Zealander teammates flew to the Maldives on Friday, as they were not feeling comfortable staying in Delhi.

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Williamson, Chennai Super King's Mitchell Santer, Royal Challenger Bangalore's Kyle Jamison and CSK physio Tommy Simsek took a commercial flight to the Maldives.

The four were originally supposed to stay in Delhi in a mini bio-bubble till May 10 and take a flight to the UK ahead of the Test series in England and the World Test Championship final against India from June 18.

"Kane and few others from New Zealand were not feeling safe in Delhi because of the COVID situation there. That is why they decided to fly to the Maldives," a Sunrisers Hyderabad official revealed.

IPL 2021 was postponed on Tuesday, following several positive Covid-19 cases across franchises over the past couple of days. The rising numbers - around 400,000 new positive cases daily over the past few days - have prompted several countries to ban travellers from India. The Australian government has imposed a ban on its citizens returning from India until May 15.