IPL 2021 Match 25: DC vs KKR - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers

Two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on last season's finalist Delhi Capitals (DC), previously known as Delhi Daredevils, in match 25 of the 2021 IPL at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: (27 MATCHES - DC 12 | KKR 14 | NR 1)

Kolkata has faced off against Delhi 27 times in the IPL since 2008, holding a 14-12 win-loss advantage. One match featuring the two teams was washed out.

RECENT FORM:

In the last five encounters between the two sides, Capitals has dominated the Knight Riders, winning four times. KKR and DC shared a victory each when both teams met last season.

During match 16 of IPL 2020 in Sharjah, Delhi (228/4) defeated Kolkata (210/8) by 18 runs in a high-scoring thriller. Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 38-ball 88 and Prithvi Shaw's 66 off 41, coupled with Anrich Nortje's 3/33 and 2/34 from Harshal Patel, led DC to the win. The knock of 58 off 35 from Nitish Rana went in vain for KKR.

During the reverse fixture in Abu Dhabi, Rana (81) and Sunil Narine (64) helped the Knight Riders post a massive 194/6 in 20 overs. In reply, Delhi could only make 135/9, losing by 59 runs. Varun Chakravarthy's 5/20 and 3/17 from Pat Cummins guided KKR to a big victory.

TOP PERFORMERS IN THIS FIXTURE (2008-20):

Rank Best Batsmen Team Runs Scored 1. Shreyas Iyer DC: 2015-Present 425 2. Gautam Gambhir KKR: 2011-17 414 3. Robin Uthappa KKR: 2014-19 392 Rank Best Bowlers Team Wickets taken 1. Sunil Narine KKR: 2012-Present 20 2. Umesh Yadav DC: 2010-13, 2021-Present 13 3. Andre Russell KKR: 2015-Present 13

STARS FROM LAST SEASON (IPL 2020):