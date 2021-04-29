Home IPL News IPL 2021 Match 25: DC vs KKR - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers IPL 2021, DC vs KKR: In the last five IPL matches between the two teams, Delhi Capitals has dominated Kolkata Knight Riders, winning four times compared to KKR's one. Team Sportstar 29 April, 2021 08:58 IST Delhi Capitals (R) has squared off against Kolkata Knight Riders 27 times in the Indian Premier League, holding a 12-14 win-loss record, while one game was washed out (File Photo). - IPL sportzpics Team Sportstar 29 April, 2021 08:58 IST Two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on last season's finalist Delhi Capitals (DC), previously known as Delhi Daredevils, in match 25 of the 2021 IPL at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.HEAD-TO-HEAD: (27 MATCHES - DC 12 | KKR 14 | NR 1)Kolkata has faced off against Delhi 27 times in the IPL since 2008, holding a 14-12 win-loss advantage. One match featuring the two teams was washed out.RECENT FORM:In the last five encounters between the two sides, Capitals has dominated the Knight Riders, winning four times. KKR and DC shared a victory each when both teams met last season.RELATED | After IPL 2021, New Zealand cricketers may travel to UK for WTC final with Indian players During match 16 of IPL 2020 in Sharjah, Delhi (228/4) defeated Kolkata (210/8) by 18 runs in a high-scoring thriller. Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 38-ball 88 and Prithvi Shaw's 66 off 41, coupled with Anrich Nortje's 3/33 and 2/34 from Harshal Patel, led DC to the win. The knock of 58 off 35 from Nitish Rana went in vain for KKR.During the reverse fixture in Abu Dhabi, Rana (81) and Sunil Narine (64) helped the Knight Riders post a massive 194/6 in 20 overs. In reply, Delhi could only make 135/9, losing by 59 runs. Varun Chakravarthy's 5/20 and 3/17 from Pat Cummins guided KKR to a big victory.TOP PERFORMERS IN THIS FIXTURE (2008-20):RankBest BatsmenTeamRuns Scored1.Shreyas IyerDC: 2015-Present4252.Gautam GambhirKKR: 2011-174143.Robin UthappaKKR: 2014-19392RankBest BowlersTeamWickets taken1.Sunil NarineKKR: 2012-Present202.Umesh YadavDC: 2010-13, 2021-Present133.Andre RussellKKR: 2015-Present13 STARS FROM LAST SEASON (IPL 2020):RankBest BatsmenTeamRuns Scored1.Shikhar DhawanDC6182.Shreyas IyerDC5193.Shubman GillKKR440RankBest BowlersTeamWickets taken1.Kagiso RabadaDC302.Anrich NortjeDC223.Varun ChakravarthyKKR17 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.