Pant: Keeping wickets in hand helps in chasing target at Chepauk

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant said preserving wickets in the run chase was key to toppling Mumbai Indians by six wickets in Chennai on Tuesday.

Pant also lauded the Delhi bowlers, led by Amit Mishra who rattled a solid Mumbai line-up with four wickets.

Mishra, who made a return to the Delhi side after playing its first match, removed Rohit Sharma for 40. He followed it up with the wickets of Hardik Pandya (0), Kieron Pollard (1) and Ishan Kishan (26) in a spell of four for 24.

"When we started, we were little under pressure. Mishy (Mishra) bhai got us into the game. Bowlers did a great job to restrict them to 136," said Pant after the win.

Pant praised all-rounder Lalit Yadav who helped Delhi see off the chase in the final over by remaining unbeaten on 22. Yadav also chipped in with the ball, registering figures of 1/17 in four overs.

"He's a great Indian player we're trying to groom (Lalit Yadav). Can do wonders on pitches like these. What we've learnt is if you keep wickets in hand you can chase any target," the Delhi skipper added.

Delhi will next face Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday while Mumbai takes on Punjab Kings in its final game in Chennai on Friday.