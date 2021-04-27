DC vs RCB Team Prediction IPL 2021 Live Updates Streaming: Who will win today's match? Kohli's RCB Playing XI vs DC

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 22 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

IPL 2021 preview: DC, RCB to meet in battle of equals

DC Probable XI

Head to head: (25 matches: RCB 15 | DC 10)

Delhi Capitals Probable XI

1) Shikhar Dhawan

2) Prithvi Shaw

3) Steve Smith

4) Rishabh Pant

5) Shimron Hetmyer

6) Marcus Stoinis

7) Lalit Yadav

8) Axar Patel

9) Kagiso Rabada

10) Amit Mishra

11) Avesh Khan

RCB Probable XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable XI

1) Devdutt Padikkal

2) Virat Kohli

3) Rajat Patidar

4) Glenn Maxwell

5) AB de Villiers

6) Washington Sundar

7) Dan Christian

8) Kyle Jamieson

9) Harshal Patel

10) Yuzvendra Chahal

11) Mohammad Siraj

When: Monday, April 27, 2021

WHAT TIME DOES TODAY'S IPL 2021 MATCH - DC vs RCB START?

Match 22 of IPL 2021 between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) begins at 7:30 PM IST at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

WHAT TIME DOES TODAY'S IPL 2021 MATCH DC vs RCB TOSS HAPPEN?

The toss between DC vs RCB will happen at 07:00 PM IST

WHERE TO WATCH IPL MATCH LIVE STREAMING TV, ONLINE TELECAST - DC vs RCB LIVE?

IPL 2021 will be aired Live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. It will be streamed live on Hotstar.

Squads:

RCB Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams, Shahbaz Ahmed

DC Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Steven Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel

Top run-getters Most Runs Virat Kohli (RCB 2008-Present) 921 AB de Villiers (DD 2008-2010, RCB 2011-Present) 589 Rishabh Pant (DC 2016-Present) 319 Top wicket-takers Most wickets Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB 2014-Present) 14 Kagiso Rabada (DC 2018-Present) 12 Zaheer Khan (RCB 2008, 2011-12, DC 2015-2017) 11

STARS FROM LAST SEASON