IPL News DC vs RCB Team Prediction IPL 2021 Live Updates Streaming: Who will win today's match? Kohli's RCB Playing XI vs DC IPL 2021, DC vs RCB Predicted Playing 11, Match Day Team Squad Updates: A look at the Playing XI and today's squad list of Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 27 April, 2021 12:09 IST Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell hold the key as RCB aims to bounce back against DC after suffering its first loss in IPL 2021. - IPL Team Sportstar Last Updated: 27 April, 2021 12:09 IST Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 22 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. IPL 2021 preview: DC, RCB to meet in battle of equals DC Probable XI Head to head: (25 matches: RCB 15 | DC 10)Delhi Capitals Probable XI 1) Shikhar Dhawan2) Prithvi Shaw3) Steve Smith4) Rishabh Pant 5) Shimron Hetmyer6) Marcus Stoinis7) Lalit Yadav8) Axar Patel9) Kagiso Rabada10) Amit Mishra11) Avesh Khan RCB Probable XI Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable XI 1) Devdutt Padikkal2) Virat Kohli3) Rajat Patidar4) Glenn Maxwell5) AB de Villiers6) Washington Sundar7) Dan Christian 8) Kyle Jamieson 9) Harshal Patel10) Yuzvendra Chahal11) Mohammad Siraj When: Monday, April 27, 2021WHAT TIME DOES TODAY'S IPL 2021 MATCH - DC vs RCB START?Match 22 of IPL 2021 between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) begins at 7:30 PM IST at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.WHAT TIME DOES TODAY'S IPL 2021 MATCH DC vs RCB TOSS HAPPEN?The toss between DC vs RCB will happen at 07:00 PM ISTWHERE TO WATCH IPL MATCH LIVE STREAMING TV, ONLINE TELECAST - DC vs RCB LIVE?IPL 2021 will be aired Live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. It will be streamed live on Hotstar.Squads:RCB Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams, Shahbaz AhmedDC Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Steven Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel Top run-gettersMost RunsVirat Kohli (RCB 2008-Present)921AB de Villiers (DD 2008-2010, RCB 2011-Present)589Rishabh Pant (DC 2016-Present)319Top wicket-takersMost wicketsYuzvendra Chahal (RCB 2014-Present)14Kagiso Rabada (DC 2018-Present)12Zaheer Khan (RCB 2008, 2011-12, DC 2015-2017)11 STARS FROM LAST SEASONTop run-gettersMost RunsShikhar Dhawan (DC)618Devdutt Padikkal (RCB)473Virat Kohli (RCB)466Top wicket-takersMost WicketsKagiso Rabada (DC)30Anrich Nortje (DC)22Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB)21