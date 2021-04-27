IPL News

DC vs RCB Team Prediction IPL 2021 Live Updates Streaming: Who will win today's match? Kohli's RCB Playing XI vs DC

IPL 2021, DC vs RCB Predicted Playing 11, Match Day Team Squad Updates: A look at the Playing XI and today's squad list of Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Last Updated: 27 April, 2021 12:09 IST

Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell hold the key as RCB aims to bounce back against DC after suffering its first loss in IPL 2021.   -  IPL

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 22 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

IPL 2021 preview: DC, RCB to meet in battle of equals  

DC Probable XI

Head to head: (25 matches: RCB 15 | DC 10)

Delhi Capitals Probable XI

1) Shikhar Dhawan

2) Prithvi Shaw

3) Steve Smith

4) Rishabh Pant

5) Shimron Hetmyer

6) Marcus Stoinis

7) Lalit Yadav

8) Axar Patel

9) Kagiso Rabada

10) Amit Mishra

11) Avesh Khan

 

RCB Probable XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable XI

1) Devdutt Padikkal

2) Virat Kohli

3) Rajat Patidar

4) Glenn Maxwell

5) AB de Villiers

6) Washington Sundar

7) Dan Christian

8) Kyle Jamieson

9) Harshal Patel

10) Yuzvendra Chahal

11) Mohammad Siraj

 

When: Monday, April 27, 2021

WHAT TIME DOES TODAY'S IPL 2021 MATCH - DC vs RCB START?

Match 22 of IPL 2021 between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) begins at 7:30 PM IST at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

WHAT TIME DOES TODAY'S IPL 2021 MATCH DC vs RCB TOSS HAPPEN?

The toss between DC vs RCB will happen at 07:00 PM IST

WHERE TO WATCH IPL MATCH LIVE STREAMING TV, ONLINE TELECAST - DC vs RCB LIVE?

IPL 2021 will be aired Live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. It will be streamed live on Hotstar.

Squads:

RCB Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams, Shahbaz Ahmed

DC Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Steven Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel

 

Top run-gettersMost Runs
Virat Kohli (RCB 2008-Present)921
AB de Villiers (DD 2008-2010, RCB 2011-Present)589
Rishabh Pant (DC 2016-Present)319
Top wicket-takersMost wickets
Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB 2014-Present)14
Kagiso Rabada (DC 2018-Present)12
Zaheer Khan (RCB 2008, 2011-12, DC 2015-2017)11

 

STARS FROM LAST SEASON

Top run-gettersMost Runs
Shikhar Dhawan (DC)618
Devdutt Padikkal (RCB)473
Virat Kohli (RCB)466
Top wicket-takersMost Wickets
Kagiso Rabada (DC)30
Anrich Nortje (DC)22
Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB)21