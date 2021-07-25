Home IPL News Punjab Kings IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues PBKS, IPL schedule 2021: Check the complete list of Punjab Kings' IPL 2021 fixtures, match timings. Team Sportstar MOHALI 25 July, 2021 20:36 IST Punjab Kings will look to turn things around in the second leg of the tournament as they face off against the Rajasthan Royals in Dubai on September 21. - Sportzpics Team Sportstar MOHALI 25 July, 2021 20:36 IST Here's the complete list of fixtures, venues and match timings for the KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings.1. 21-09-2021 - Dubai - Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, 7.30pm2. 25-09 - Sharjah - Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7.30pm3. 29-09 - Abu Dhabi - Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, 7.30pmREAD: Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues4. 01-10 - Dubai - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7.30pm5. 03-10 - Sharjah - Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 3.30pm6. 07-10 - Dubai - Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, 3.30pm Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :