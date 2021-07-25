Home IPL News Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues SRH, IPL Schedule 2021: Check the complete list of Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL 2021 fixtures, match timings. Team Sportstar Hyderabad 25 July, 2021 20:03 IST File Photo: Kane Williamson of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a reverse sweep during match 20 of the Vivo Indian Premier League 2021 between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals held at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on the 25th April 2021. Photo by Faheem Hussain / Sportzpics for IPL - Sportzpics/ IPL Team Sportstar Hyderabad 25 July, 2021 20:03 IST Here's the complete list of fixtures, venues and match timings for Sunrisers Hyderabad as captain Kane Williamson takes charge.1. 22-09-2021 – Dubai – Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7.30pm2. 25-09 – Sharjah – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, 7.30pm3. 27-09 – Dubai – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, 7.30pm4. 30-09 – Sharjah – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30pmALSO READ | IPL schedule 2021, full match time table, venues, timings and date5. 03-10 – Dubai – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7.30pm6. 06-10 – Abu Dhabi – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7.30pm7. 08-10 – Abu Dhabi – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, 3.30pm Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :