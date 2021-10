KKR vs RR Head to Head IPL 2021 Phase 2: Full squads, key stats and records, where to watch

Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

SPAN: 2008-2021

HEAD TO HEAD

Matches: 23

Won: KKR-12, SRH- 11

HS (KKR) vs RR: 191

LS (KKR) vs RR: 85

HS (RR) vs KKR: 199

LS (RR) vs KKR: 81

STARS FROM THE FIXTURE

Rank Best Batsmen Team Runs Scored 1. Ajinkya Rahane RR (2011 -15; 2018-19) 338 2. Shane Watson RR (2008-15) 304 3. Yusuf Pathan RR (2008-10) 292 Rank Best Bowlers Team Wickets Taken 1. Sunil Narine KKR (2012- Present) 10 2. Shakib al Hasan KKR (2011-2017, 2021) 9 3. Siddharth Trivedi RR 9

STARS FROM LAST SEASON

Rank Best Batsmen Team Runs Scored 1. Shubman Gill KKR 440 2. Eoin Morgan KKR 418 3. Sanju Samson RR 375 Rank Best Bowlers Team Wickets Taken 1. Jofra Archer RR 20 2. Varun Chakravarthy KKR 17 3. Pat Cummins KKR 12

