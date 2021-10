PBKS vs KKR Toss, Today's IPL 2021 Match live: Will coin flip favour Eoin Morgan or KL Rahul

DC V KXIP - KXIP WON THE TOSS - KXIP CHOSE TO FIELD - DC WON BY SUPER OVER

KXIP V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - KXIP FORCED TO BAT - KXIP WON BY 97 runs

KXIP V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - KXIP CHOSE TO FIELD - RR WON BY 4 wickets

MI V KXIP - KXIP WON THE TOSS - KXIP CHOSE TO FIELD - MI WON BY 48 runs

KXIP V CSK - KXIP WON THE TOSS - KXIP CHOSE TO BAT - CSK WON BY 10 wickets

SRH V KXIP - SRH WON THE TOSS - KXIP FORCED TO FIELD - SRH WON BY 69 runs

KKR V KXIP - KKR WON THE TOSS - KXIP FORCED TO FIELD - KKR WON BY 2 runs

RCB V KXIP - RCB WON THE TOSS - KXIP FORCED TO FIELD - KXIP WON BY 8 wickets

KXIP V MI - MI WON THE TOSS - KXIP FORCED TO FIELD - KXIP WON BY SUPER OVER

KXIP V DC - DC WON THE TOSS - KXIP FORCED TO FIELD - KXIP WON BY 5 wickets

KXIP V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - KXIP FORCED TO BAT - KXIP WON BY 12 runs

KXIP V KKR - KXIP WON THE TOSS - KXIP CHOSE TO FIELD - KXIP WON BY 8 wickets

RR V KXIP - RR WON THE TOSS - KXIP FORCED TO BAT - RR WON BY 7 wickets

CSK V KXIP - CSK WON THE TOSS - KXIP FORCED TO BAT - CSK WON BY 9 wickets