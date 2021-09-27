IPL 2021 IPL News IPL News IPL 2021 SRH vs RR Toss Today Match Live: Will coin flip favour Kane Williamson or Sanju Samson? IPL 2021, SRH vs RR Toss Live Updates: Here's a breakdown of tosses won and lost by both teams in IPL 2020. Team Sportstar 27 September, 2021 14:51 IST Will coin flip favour SRH skipper Kane Williamson or Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals? - IPL Team Sportstar 27 September, 2021 14:51 IST Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday.Here's a toss breakdown of the two sides from the previous season. FOLLOW: SRH vs RR Predicted Playing 11 IPL 2021 LIVE, Today's match: Samson's Rajasthan vs Williamson's Sunrisers in Dubai RAJASTHAN ROYALS - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS - 2020TOTAL MATCHES: 14TOSSES WON: 7 LOST: 7RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS:MATCHES WON: 2/7 MATCHES LOST: 5/7 RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS:MATCHES WON: 4/7 MATCHES LOST: 3/7MATCH RESULTS:RR V CSK - CSK WON THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR WON BY 16 runsPBKS V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR WON BY 4 wicketsRR V KKR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - KKR WON BY 37 runsRR V RCB - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO BAT - RCB WON BY 8 wicketsMI V RR - MI WON THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO FIELD - MI WON BY 57 runsDC V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - DC WON BY 46 runsSRH V RR - SRH WON THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO FIELD - RR WON BY 5 wicketsRR V DC - DC WON THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO FIELD - DC WON BY 13 runsRCB V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO BAT - RCB WON BY 7 wicketsCSK V RR - CSK WON THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO FIELD - RR WON BY 7 wicketsRR V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - SRH WON BY 8 wicketsRR V MI - MI WON THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO FIELD - RR WON BY 8 wicketsRR V PBKS - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR WON BY 7 wicketsKKR V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - KKR WON BY 60 runsRELATED SRH vs RR Head to Head IPL 2021 phase 2 live: Full squads, key stats and records, where to watch online at 7:30 PM IST IPL - where the veterans strive to thrive IPL 2021: Samson's RR aims to keep playoff hopes alive against SRH SUNRISERS HYDERABAD - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS - 2020TOTAL MATCHES: 16TOSSES WON: 11 LOST: 5RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS:MATCHES WON: 6/11 MATCHES LOST: 5/11RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS:MATCHES WON: 2/5 MATCHES LOST: 3/5MATCH RESULTS:RCB V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 10 runsSRH V KKR - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO BAT - KKR WON BY 7 wicketsSRH V DC - DC WON THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO BAT - SRH WON BY 15 runsCSK V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO BAT - SRH WON BY 7 runsMI V SRH - MI WON THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO FIELD - MI WON BY 34 runsSRH V KXIP - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO BAT - SRH WON BY 69 runsSRH V RR - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO BAT - RR WON BY 5 wicketsSRH V CSK - CSK WON THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO FIELD - CSK WON BY 20 runsKKR V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO FIELD - KKR WON BY Super OverRR V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO FIELD - SRH WON 8 WICKETSKXIP V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO FIELD - KXIP WON BY 12 runsDC V SRH - DC WON THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO BAT - SRH WON BY 88 runsSRH V RCB - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO FIELD - SRH WON BY 5 wicketsSRH V MI - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO FIELD - SRH WON BY 10 wicketsPLAYOFFSSRH V RCB - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO FIELD - SRH WON BY 6 wicketsSRH V DC - DC WON THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO FIELD - DC WON 17 runsIPL 2021 Full Squads:SUNRISERS HYDERABADKane Williamson(c), David Warner, Manish Pandey, Jason Roy, Sreevats Goswami (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-RahmanRAJASTHAN ROYALSSanju Samson (c&wk), Ewin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Anuj Rawat, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, KC Cariappa, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :