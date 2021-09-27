IPL News

IPL 2021 SRH vs RR Toss Today Match Live: Will coin flip favour Kane Williamson or Sanju Samson?

IPL 2021, SRH vs RR Toss Live Updates: Here's a breakdown of tosses won and lost by both teams in IPL 2020.

27 September, 2021

Will coin flip favour SRH skipper Kane Williamson or Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals?   -  IPL

Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday.

Here's a toss breakdown of the two sides from the previous season.

RAJASTHAN ROYALS - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS - 2020

TOTAL MATCHES: 14

TOSSES WON: 7 LOST: 7

RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 2/7 MATCHES LOST: 5/7 

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 4/7 MATCHES LOST: 3/7

MATCH RESULTS:

  • RR V CSK - CSK WON THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR WON BY 16 runs
  • PBKS V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR WON BY 4 wickets
  • RR V KKR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - KKR WON BY 37 runs
  • RR V RCB - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO BAT - RCB WON BY 8 wickets
  • MI V RR - MI WON THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO FIELD - MI WON BY 57 runs
  • DC V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - DC WON BY 46 runs
  • SRH V RR - SRH WON THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO FIELD - RR WON BY 5 wickets
  • RR V DC - DC WON THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO FIELD - DC WON BY 13 runs
  • RCB V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO BAT - RCB WON BY 7 wickets
  • CSK V RR - CSK WON THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO FIELD - RR WON BY 7 wickets
  • RR V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - SRH WON BY 8 wickets
  • RR V MI - MI WON THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO FIELD - RR WON BY 8 wickets
  • RR V PBKS - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR WON BY 7 wickets
  • KKR V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - KKR WON BY 60 runs

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS - 2020

TOTAL MATCHES: 16

TOSSES WON: 11 LOST: 5

RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 6/11 MATCHES LOST: 5/11

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 2/5 MATCHES LOST: 3/5

MATCH RESULTS:

  • RCB V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 10 runs
  • SRH V KKR - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO BAT - KKR WON BY 7 wickets
  • SRH V DC - DC WON THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO BAT - SRH WON BY 15 runs
  • CSK V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO BAT - SRH WON BY 7 runs
  • MI V SRH - MI WON THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO FIELD - MI WON BY 34 runs
  • SRH V KXIP - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO BAT - SRH WON BY 69 runs
  • SRH V RR - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO BAT - RR WON BY 5 wickets
  • SRH V CSK - CSK WON THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO FIELD - CSK WON BY 20 runs
  • KKR V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO FIELD - KKR WON BY Super Over
  • RR V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO FIELD - SRH WON 8 WICKETS
  • KXIP V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO FIELD - KXIP WON BY 12 runs
  • DC V SRH - DC WON THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO BAT - SRH WON BY 88 runs
  • SRH V RCB - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO FIELD - SRH WON BY 5 wickets
  • SRH V MI - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO FIELD - SRH WON BY 10 wickets

PLAYOFFS

  • SRH V RCB - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO FIELD - SRH WON BY 6 wickets
  • SRH V DC - DC WON THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO FIELD - DC WON 17 runs

IPL 2021 Full Squads:

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

Kane Williamson(c), David Warner, Manish Pandey, Jason Roy, Sreevats Goswami (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

RAJASTHAN ROYALS

Sanju Samson (c&wk), Ewin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Anuj Rawat, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, KC Cariappa, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh 

