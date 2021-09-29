IPL 2021 IPL News IPL News IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians names Simarjeet Singh as replacement for injured Arjun Tendulkar Mumbai Indians has named right arm medium pacer Simarjeet Singh as a replacement for injured Arjun Tendulkar for the remainder of IPL 2021. Team Sportstar Mumbai 29 September, 2021 18:01 IST Simarjeet Singh has already started training with the team after completing mandatory quarantine as per the tournament guidelines. - Mumbai Indians Team Sportstar Mumbai 29 September, 2021 18:01 IST Mumbai Indians has named right arm medium pacer Simarjeet Singh as a replacement for injured Arjun Tendulkar for the remainder of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.According to a statement issued by the franchise, Simarjeet - who plays for Delhi in the domestic tournaments - has already started training with the team after completing mandatory quarantine as per the tournament guidelines.Son of Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun was roped in by Mumbai Indians for his base price in the IPL auction, but he did not get a game. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :