IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians names Simarjeet Singh as replacement for injured Arjun Tendulkar

Mumbai Indians has named right arm medium pacer Simarjeet Singh as a replacement for injured Arjun Tendulkar for the remainder of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

According to a statement issued by the franchise, Simarjeet - who plays for Delhi in the domestic tournaments - has already started training with the team after completing mandatory quarantine as per the tournament guidelines.

Son of Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun was roped in by Mumbai Indians for his base price in the IPL auction, but he did not get a game.