Aware of horrific nature of life outside IPL bubble, says KKR skipper Morgan

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan credited the bowling effort the team in the five-wicket win over Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday.

With the win, KKR lifted itself up to fifth on the points table and snapped a four-game losing run. Morgan scored an unbeaten 47 in the chase after his team restricted Punjab to 123 for nine.

"We've worked incredibly hard, but didn't perform as well as we would have liked initially. Today our performance was really, really impressive, especially from our bowlers and the way we started and kept the pressure throughout," said Morgan, who completed 7000 T20 runs.

"On a wicket like that, in 12th or 13th over the ball continued to slide on and got better and better. [Shivam] Mavi was only in his second game this season, and bowling four together is something we don't do this often. His match-up against Gayle was favourable. He had started well last game so huge credit to him," said Morgan.

The Englishman also credited spinner Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, adding, "The advantage we have over most spinners is we have variation spinners with drift and turn, and today they were exceptional. Still a lot of time to go in the tournament [on getting off the bottom of the table], we can't take it for granted."

On life in a bio-bubble amid the COVID-19 pandemic in India, Morgan said, "It's challenging and things have to be managed for the players and staff, and we know the horrific nature of what's happening outside the bubble. We try and lend our support not only in India but around the world. We've seen huge amounts of tough times, even at home. We can stick together, we can beat this thing."