IPL 2021 Match 8: PBKS vs CSK - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on the Chennai Super Kings(CSK) in match eight of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Head to head: (24 matches: PBKS 9 | CSK 15)

The two teams have played one another 24 times in the IPL with CSK winning 15 matches and PBKS winning 9.

CSK has won four of the last five matches played between two teams in the league.

Last IPL meeting:

PBKS (153/6 in 20 overs) lt to CSK (154/1 in 18.5 overs)

First led by South African pacer Lungi Ngidi's spell of 3-39 and then an unbeaten 62 by opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, the Chennai Super Kings defeated the Punjab Kings by nine wickets in the last meeting between these two teams in the IPL.

All-rounder Deepak Hooda was the best performer on the day for Punjab, making an unbeaten 30-ball 62.

In the other fixture, the Chennai Super Kings chased down a target of 179 runs set by the Punjab Kings with 10 wickets in hand.

Top performers in this fixture

Highest run-getters Runs scored Suresh Raina (CSK 2008-2015, 2018-Present) 711 MS Dhoni (CSK 2008-2015, 2018-Present) 525 Faf du Plessis (CSK 2011-2015, 2018-Present) 481 Top-wicket takers Wickets taken Ravichandran Ashwin (CSK 2008-2015, PBKS 2018-2019, DC 2020-Present) 18 Dwayne Bravo (CSK 2011-2015, 2018-Present) 14 Albie Morkel (CSK 2008-2013) 12

Stars from last season