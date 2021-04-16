Home IPL News IPL 2021 Match 8: PBKS vs CSK - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK: The KL-Rahul led Punjab Kings will square off against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings on Friday. Team Sportstar 16 April, 2021 07:39 IST Punjab Kings will want to make it two wins out of two while Chennai Super Kings will want to clinch their first win of this season- Sportzpics/IPL Team Sportstar 16 April, 2021 07:39 IST Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on the Chennai Super Kings(CSK) in match eight of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.Head to head: (24 matches: PBKS 9 | CSK 15)The two teams have played one another 24 times in the IPL with CSK winning 15 matches and PBKS winning 9.CSK has won four of the last five matches played between two teams in the league.Last IPL meeting: PBKS (153/6 in 20 overs) lt to CSK (154/1 in 18.5 overs)First led by South African pacer Lungi Ngidi's spell of 3-39 and then an unbeaten 62 by opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, the Chennai Super Kings defeated the Punjab Kings by nine wickets in the last meeting between these two teams in the IPL.All-rounder Deepak Hooda was the best performer on the day for Punjab, making an unbeaten 30-ball 62.In the other fixture, the Chennai Super Kings chased down a target of 179 runs set by the Punjab Kings with 10 wickets in hand.Top performers in this fixtureHighest run-gettersRuns scoredSuresh Raina (CSK 2008-2015, 2018-Present)711MS Dhoni (CSK 2008-2015, 2018-Present)525Faf du Plessis (CSK 2011-2015, 2018-Present)481Top-wicket takersWickets takenRavichandran Ashwin (CSK 2008-2015, PBKS 2018-2019, DC 2020-Present)18Dwayne Bravo (CSK 2011-2015, 2018-Present)14Albie Morkel (CSK 2008-2013)12 Stars from last seasonHighest run-gettersRuns scoredKL Rahul (PBKS 2018-Present)670Faf du Plessis (CSK 2008-2015, 2018-Present)449Mayank Agarwal (PBKS 2018-Present)424Top wicket-takersWickets takenMohammed Shami (PBKS 2018-Present)20Sam Curran (CSK 2020-Present)18Ravi Bishnoi (PBKS 2020-Present)13 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.