SRH vs RR Toss, IPL 2022 Updates: Will coin flip favour Sanju Samson or Kane Williamson?

Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday.

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS - IPL 2021

TOTAL MATCHES: 14

TOSSES WON: 7 TOSSES LOST: 7

RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 0/7 MATCHES LOST: 7/7

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 3/7 MATCHES LOST: 4/7

SRH V KKR - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO FIELD - SRH LOST BY 10 RUNS

SRH V RCB - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO FIELD - SRH LOST BY 6 RUNS

MI V SRH - SRH LOST THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO FIELD - SRH LOST BY 13 RUNS

PBKS V SRH - SRH LOST THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO FIELD - SRH WON BY 9 WICKETS

SRH V DC - SRH LOST THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO FIELD - SRH LOST IN SUPER OVER

CSK V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO BAT - SRH LOST BY 7 WICKETS

RR V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO FIELD - SRH LOST 55 RUNS

DC V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE T0 BAT - SRH LOST BY 8 WICKETS

SRH V PBKS - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO FIELD - SRH LOST BY 5 RUNS

SRH V RR - SRH LOST THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO FIELD - SRH WON BY 7 WICKETS

SRH V CSK - SRH LOST THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO BAT - SRH LOST BY 6 WICKETS

KKR V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO BAT - SRH LOST BY 6 WICKETS

RCB V SRH - SRH LOST THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO BAT - SRH WON BY 4 RUNS

SRH V MI - SRH LOST THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO FIELD - SRH LOST BY 42 RUNS

RAJASTHAN ROYALS - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS - IPL 2021

TOTAL MATCHES: 14

TOSSES WON: 8 TOSSES LOST: 6

RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 3/8 MATCHES LOST: 5/8

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 2/6 MATCHES LOST: 4/6

RR V PBKS - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 4 RUNS

RR V DC - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR WON BY 3 WICKETS

CSK V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 45 RUNS

RCB V RR - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 10 WICKETS

RR V KKR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR WON BY 6 WICKETS

MI V RR - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 7 WICKETS

RR V SRH - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR WON BY 55 RUNS

PBKS V RR - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR WON BY 2 RUNS

DC V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 33 RUNS

SRH V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO BAT - RR LOST BY 7 WICKETS

RR V RCB - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR LOST BY 7 WICKETS

RR V CSK - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR WON BY 7 WICKETS

RR V MI - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR LOST BY 9 WICKETS

KKR V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 86 RUNS