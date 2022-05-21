Royal Challengers Bangalore pips Delhi to book IPL 2022 playoffs spot, faces LSG in Eliminator

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) confirmed its IPL 2022 playoffs berth after Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets in the penultimate league-stage game at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

With two points separating RCB and DC, a win would have helped the Rishabh Pant-led side to secure a playoffs spot after holding a Net Run Rate exceeding +1.00 over RCB before their clash with Mumbai.

Faf du Plessis' Bangalore will now take on KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator match on Wednesday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.



On Friday, Rajasthan Royals (RR) confirmed the second spot on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 points table after its five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and became the third team to qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs.

Royals went past Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) following their win to set up a date with table-topper Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1, to be played on Tuesday in Kolkata.

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2022 POINTS TABLE

Sr no Teams Played Won Lost NRR Points 1 Gujarat Titans (Q) 14 10 4 +0.316 20 2 Rajasthan Royals (Q) 14 9 5 +0.298 18 3 Lucknow Super Giants (Q) 14 9 5 +0.251 18 4 Royal Challengers Bangalore (Q) 14 8 6 -0.253 16 5 Delhi Capitals 14 7 7 +0.204 14 6 Kolkata Knight Riders 14 6 8 +0.146 12 7 Punjab Kings 13 6 7 -0.043 12 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad 13 6 7 -0.230 12 9 Chennai Super Kings 14 4 10 -0.203 8 10 Mumbai Indians 14 4 10 -0.506 8

Placed first and second on the points table, respectively, GT and RR will have two shots at the IPL final. While the winner of Qualifier 1 will directly progress to the summit clash, the loser of the contest will face the winner of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2, which in turn will decide the second finalist.

The final will be played on May 29 in Ahmedabad between the winners of Qualifiers 1 and 2.

IPL PLAYOFFS 2022 SCHEDULE