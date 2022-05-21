IPL 2022 IPL News IPL News Royal Challengers Bangalore pips Delhi to book IPL 2022 playoffs spot, faces LSG in Eliminator Royal Challengers Bangalore will now take on Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator match on Wednesday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Team Sportstar MUMBAI 21 May, 2022 23:24 IST Royal Challengers Bangalore qualified for the IPL 2022 playoffs as Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals on Saturday. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar MUMBAI 21 May, 2022 23:24 IST Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) confirmed its IPL 2022 playoffs berth after Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets in the penultimate league-stage game at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.With two points separating RCB and DC, a win would have helped the Rishabh Pant-led side to secure a playoffs spot after holding a Net Run Rate exceeding +1.00 over RCB before their clash with Mumbai.Faf du Plessis' Bangalore will now take on KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator match on Wednesday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.HIGHLIGHTS, MI vs DCOn Friday, Rajasthan Royals (RR) confirmed the second spot on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 points table after its five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and became the third team to qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs.Royals went past Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) following their win to set up a date with table-topper Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1, to be played on Tuesday in Kolkata.READ| Rains wreak havoc at Eden Gardens ahead of IPL 2022 playoffs in Kolkata READ | Rajasthan Royals second on points table after five-wicket win over Chennai Super KingsREAD | Rohit Sharma completes worst IPL batting season with no half-century INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2022 POINTS TABLESr noTeamsPlayedWonLostNRRPoints1Gujarat Titans (Q)14104+0.316202Rajasthan Royals (Q)1495+0.298183Lucknow Super Giants (Q)1495+0.251184Royal Challengers Bangalore (Q)1486-0.253165Delhi Capitals1477+0.204146Kolkata Knight Riders1468+0.146127Punjab Kings1367-0.043128Sunrisers Hyderabad1367-0.230129Chennai Super Kings14410-0.203810Mumbai Indians14410-0.5068 ALSO READ | Ashwin on chest-thump celebration: Brought out the David Warner insidePlaced first and second on the points table, respectively, GT and RR will have two shots at the IPL final. While the winner of Qualifier 1 will directly progress to the summit clash, the loser of the contest will face the winner of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2, which in turn will decide the second finalist.The final will be played on May 29 in Ahmedabad between the winners of Qualifiers 1 and 2.IPL PLAYOFFS 2022 SCHEDULEDATEMATCHVENUEMay 24Qualifier 1 - Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan RoyalsKolkataMay 25Eliminator - Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers BangaloreKolkataMay 27Qualifier 2 - Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1AhmedabadMay 29Final - Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2Ahmedabad Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :