Royal Challengers Bangalore pips Delhi to book IPL 2022 playoffs spot, faces LSG in Eliminator

Royal Challengers Bangalore will now take on Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator match on Wednesday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

MUMBAI 21 May, 2022 23:24 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore qualified for the IPL 2022 playoffs as Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals on Saturday.   -  SPORTZPICS

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) confirmed its IPL 2022 playoffs berth after Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets in the penultimate league-stage game at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

With two points separating RCB and DC, a win would have helped the Rishabh Pant-led side to secure a playoffs spot after holding a Net Run Rate exceeding +1.00 over RCB before their clash with Mumbai.

Faf du Plessis' Bangalore will now take on KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator match on Wednesday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

HIGHLIGHTS, MI vs DC


On Friday, Rajasthan Royals (RR) confirmed the second spot on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 points table after its five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and became the third team to qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs.

Royals went past Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) following their win to set up a date with table-topper Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1, to be played on Tuesday in Kolkata.

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2022 POINTS TABLE

Sr noTeamsPlayedWonLostNRRPoints
1Gujarat Titans (Q)14104+0.31620
2Rajasthan Royals (Q)1495+0.29818
3Lucknow Super Giants (Q)1495+0.25118
4Royal Challengers Bangalore (Q)1486-0.25316
5Delhi Capitals1477+0.20414
6Kolkata Knight Riders1468+0.14612
7Punjab Kings1367-0.04312
8Sunrisers Hyderabad1367-0.23012
9Chennai Super Kings14410-0.2038
10Mumbai Indians14410-0.5068

 

Placed first and second on the points table, respectively, GT and RR will have two shots at the IPL final. While the winner of Qualifier 1 will directly progress to the summit clash, the loser of the contest will face the winner of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2, which in turn will decide the second finalist.

The final will be played on May 29 in Ahmedabad between the winners of Qualifiers 1 and 2.

IPL PLAYOFFS 2022 SCHEDULE

DATEMATCHVENUE
May 24Qualifier 1 - Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan RoyalsKolkata
May 25Eliminator - Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers BangaloreKolkata
May 27Qualifier 2 - Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1Ahmedabad
May 29Final - Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2Ahmedabad

