IPL 2023: Ganguly backs Sarfaraz Khan to keep wickets for Delhi Capitals

Sourav Ganguly has backed Sarfaraz Khan to keep wickets, hinting that Delhi Capitals could give him a long rope.

Speaking ahead of the home team’s upcoming match against Gujarat Titans, Ganguly said, “The game has changed. At this level, the pressure is different. He kept wickets for Mumbai in this year’s Vijay Hazare Trophy. Sarfaraz Khan has just kept in one match. So, judging him for 20 overs is not fair.”

For the record, Sarfaraz scored four runs off nine balls and took two catches against Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday.

The Delhi Capitals’ Director of Cricket reinforced the fact, “You need a wicketkeeper who can bat. He is like an all-rounder.”

In response to another question, Ganguly said, “Players like Rishabh (Pant), Shreyas (Iyer) and (Jasprit) Bumrah are not easily replaceable in franchise tournaments because the best gets distributed to all the teams. I always see this as an opportunity for others to get better.

“Rishabh became better because M S Dhoni finished playing. And that’s the way players are produced. Bumrah came in because he got the opportunity to play. Look at Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad. They are all getting better. Rishabh will be missed this season, but most important for the team and himself is his recovery.”

Ganguly also said Axar Patel could bat higher in the batting order. “He has batted consistently well this season. We had a conversation that he could bat higher.”