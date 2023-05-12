IPL News

IPL 2023: Buttler fined 10 per cent of his match fee

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler has been fined 10 per cent of his match fee for a Code of Conduct breach in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders.

PTI
KOLKATA 12 May, 2023 12:57 IST
KOLKATA 12 May, 2023 12:57 IST
File Photo: Buttler got run out without scoring following a mix-up with Yashasvi Jaiswal who played a special knock to help the Royals win the game by nine wickets.

File Photo: Buttler got run out without scoring following a mix-up with Yashasvi Jaiswal who played a special knock to help the Royals win the game by nine wickets. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler has been fined 10 per cent of his match fee for a Code of Conduct breach in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler has been fined 10 per cent of his match fee for a Code of Conduct breach in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders.

“Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler has been fined 10 Percent of his match-fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 56 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on May 11.

“Mr. Buttler admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” read an IPL media advisory.

Buttler got run out without scoring following a mix-up with Yashasvi Jaiswal who played a special knock to help the Royals win the game by nine wickets.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023: Mitchell Marsh defends inexperienced Indian players after DC falls to another loss

IPL 2023: Ravi Bishnoi says batting failure to blame for LSG loss, sub-130 total chasable

IPL 2023 - Shubman Gill: We left too much for the lower middle order to do

Slide shows

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us