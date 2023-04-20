Andre Russell smashes 109-metre six, fourth longest six of IPL 2023

Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders smashed a 109-metre six against Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday.

The West Indian powerhouse smoked a delivery that landed in the slot from pacer Mukesh Kumar over mid-wicket for the huge maximum in the 20th over where he hit three consecutive sixes. Russell’s 109-m hit is the fourth-longest six of the season so far.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis has hit the longest six of the season so far, a 115-metre maximum against Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru.

Here are the longest sixes of IPL 2023 so far: