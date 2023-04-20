IPL News

Andre Russell smashes 109-metre six, fourth longest six of IPL 2023

IPL 2023: Russell smoked a delivery that landed in the slot from pacer Mukesh Kumar over mid-wicket for the huge maximum in the 20th over where he hit three consecutive sixes.

CHENNAI 20 April, 2023 22:35 IST
Andre Russell in action.

Andre Russell in action. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders smashed a 109-metre six against Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday.

The West Indian powerhouse smoked a delivery that landed in the slot from pacer Mukesh Kumar over mid-wicket for the huge maximum in the 20th over where he hit three consecutive sixes. Russell’s 109-m hit is the fourth-longest six of the season so far.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis has hit the longest six of the season so far, a 115-metre maximum against Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru.

Here are the longest sixes of IPL 2023 so far:

BatterDistance (in metres) OpponentGround
Faf du Plessis (RCB)115 Lucknow Super GiantsM. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Jos Buttler (RR)112Lucknow Super GiantsSawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Shivam Dube (CSK)111Royal Challengers BangaloreM. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Andre Russell (KKR)109DelhI CapitalsArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Shivam Dube (CSK)102Lucknow Super GiantsM.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Rinku Singh (KKR)101Royal Challengers BangaloreEden Gardens, Kolkata
Venkatesh Iyer (KKR)101Gujarat TitansNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (KKR)101Punjab Kings IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Nehal Wadhera (MI)101Royal Challengers BangaloreM. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

