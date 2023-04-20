Andre Russell smashes 109-metre six, fourth longest six of IPL 2023

Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders smashed a 109-metre six against Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday.
The West Indian powerhouse smoked a delivery that landed in the slot from pacer Mukesh Kumar over mid-wicket for the huge maximum in the 20th over where he hit three consecutive sixes. Russell’s 109-m hit is the fourth-longest six of the season so far.
RCB skipper Faf du Plessis has hit the longest six of the season so far, a 115-metre maximum against Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru.
Here are the longest sixes of IPL 2023 so far:
|Batter
|Distance (in metres)
|Opponent
|Ground
|Faf du Plessis (RCB)
|115
|Lucknow Super Giants
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|Jos Buttler (RR)
|112
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
|Shivam Dube (CSK)
|111
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|Andre Russell (KKR)
|109
|DelhI Capitals
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|Shivam Dube (CSK)
|102
|Lucknow Super Giants
|M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|Rinku Singh (KKR)
|101
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|Venkatesh Iyer (KKR)
|101
|Gujarat Titans
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz (KKR)
|101
|Punjab Kings
|IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
|Nehal Wadhera (MI)
|101
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru