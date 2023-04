Faf du Plessis, skipper of Royal Challengers Bangalore, smashed a 115-metre six against Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru on Monday. The ball sailed out of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium as du Plessis pulled a short delivery from Ravi Bishnoi over deep midwicket. The RCB skipper’s six is now the biggest of the ongoing IPL 2023 season.

Here are the longest sixes of IPL 2023 so far: