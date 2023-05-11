IPL News

IPL 2023 updated points table: Rajasthan Royals in third after massive win vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Rajasthan Royals catapulted to third spot after a massive nine-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Team Sportstar
11 May, 2023 22:49 IST
11 May, 2023 22:49 IST
RR’s Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates along with skipper Sanju Samson after the win.

RR’s Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates along with skipper Sanju Samson after the win. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

Rajasthan Royals catapulted to third spot after a massive nine-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Rajasthan Royals catapulted to third spot after a massive nine-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Powered by Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 47-ball 98, Rajasthan chased down 150 in just 13.1 overs to strengthen its net run rate as well as its playoffs hopes.

Here is the updated points table after the KKR vs RR match:

PositionTeamsMatches Won LostPoints NRR
1Gujarat Titans118316+0.951
2Chennai Super Kings127415+0.490
3Rajasthan Royals 126612+0.633
4Mumbai Indians116512-0.255
5Lucknow Super Giants115511+0.294
6Royal Challengers Bangalore115610-0.345
8Punjab Kings115610-0.345
9Sunrisers Hyderabad10468-0.472
10Delhi Capitals11478-0.605

*Updated after KKR vs RR match

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023: Mitchell Marsh defends inexperienced Indian players after DC falls to another loss

IPL 2023: Ravi Bishnoi says batting failure to blame for LSG loss, sub-130 total chasable

IPL 2023 - Shubman Gill: We left too much for the lower middle order to do

Slide shows

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us