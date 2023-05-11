IPL 2023 updated points table: Rajasthan Royals in third after massive win vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Rajasthan Royals catapulted to third spot after a massive nine-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Powered by Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 47-ball 98, Rajasthan chased down 150 in just 13.1 overs to strengthen its net run rate as well as its playoffs hopes.

Here is the updated points table after the KKR vs RR match:

Position Teams Matches Won Lost Points NRR 1 Gujarat Titans 11 8 3 16 +0.951 2 Chennai Super Kings 12 7 4 15 +0.490 3 Rajasthan Royals 12 6 6 12 +0.633 4 Mumbai Indians 11 6 5 12 -0.255 5 Lucknow Super Giants 11 5 5 11 +0.294 6 Royal Challengers Bangalore 11 5 6 10 -0.345 8 Punjab Kings 11 5 6 10 -0.345 9 Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 4 6 8 -0.472 10 Delhi Capitals 11 4 7 8 -0.605

*Updated after KKR vs RR match