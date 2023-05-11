IPL 2023 updated points table: Rajasthan Royals in third after massive win vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Rajasthan Royals catapulted to third spot after a massive nine-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.
Powered by Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 47-ball 98, Rajasthan chased down 150 in just 13.1 overs to strengthen its net run rate as well as its playoffs hopes.
Here is the updated points table after the KKR vs RR match:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|8
|3
|16
|+0.951
|2
|Chennai Super Kings
|12
|7
|4
|15
|+0.490
|3
|Rajasthan Royals
|12
|6
|6
|12
|+0.633
|4
|Mumbai Indians
|11
|6
|5
|12
|-0.255
|5
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|5
|5
|11
|+0.294
|6
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|11
|5
|6
|10
|-0.345
|8
|Punjab Kings
|11
|5
|6
|10
|-0.345
|9
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|10
|4
|6
|8
|-0.472
|10
|Delhi Capitals
|11
|4
|7
|8
|-0.605
*Updated after KKR vs RR match