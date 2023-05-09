IPL 2023: Top uncapped Indian players in Indian Premier League this season

With 53 out of 70 fixtures completed, the IPL 2023 league stage stretches into its final leg. Nail-biting finishes have been the norm this season.

Despite most teams having just three games left, nearly three spots remain up for grabs for the playoffs. Apart from the nervous endings, the season has been lit up by performances from uncapped Indian players. Yashasvi Jaiswal is at the top of this pack, with his name in contention for the Orange Cap. Rinku Singh has also earned praise for his pyrotechnics.

Sportstar takes a look at the uncapped Indians who have gained the spotlight this season:

YASHASVI JAISWAL

RR’ Yashashvi Jaiswal in action. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Yashasvi Jaiswal has continued to plunder big runs, carrying on his purple patch from the domestic season unabated. The Rajasthan Royals’ opener racked up 477 runs in 11 innings, averaging 43.36 while striking at 160.61 in the IPL 2023 thus far. The southpaw also smashed the season’s highest score of 124 against the Mumbai Indians at his home ground of Wankhede. Jaiswal also drew praise from India captain Rohit Sharma, who said of the fellow Mumbai lad, “He has taken his game to another level; I wish that he continues that form. It’s good for him, Indian cricket, and, of course, RR.”

Name Team Runs Innings Average Strike Rate Highest Score Yashasvi Jasiwal Rajasthan Royals 477 11 43.36 160.61 124

JITESH SHARMA

Jitesh Sharma of Punjab Kings in action. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

Jitesh Sharma has been the finisher that the Punjab Kings have needed for years. The Vidarbha batter has notched up 239 runs at an impressive strike rate of 165.97. Sharma has been PBKS’s primary wicketkeeper this season. His 119-run partnership with Liam Livingstone, combined with his unbeaten 27-ball 49 against Mumbai in Mohali, led Punjab to its fourth consecutive 200-plus score in IPL 2023, making Punjab the only team to accomplish the feat for the first time in IPL history. Praise from Punjab batting coach Wasim Jaffer and former India player Virender Sehwag reaffirmed the belief that Jitesh is ready to take the next step at the big stage.

Name Team Runs Innings Average Strike Rate Highest Score Jitesh Sharma Punjab Kings 239 10 26.56 165.97 49*

TILAK VARMA

MI’s Tilak Varma in action. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Despite the Mumbai Indians’ many concerns, Tilak Varma continues to shine. The 20-year-old from Hyderabad has been exceptional this season. MI’s second-highest run-getter after Ishan Kishan has the best average for the sixth-placed team. He has scored 274 runs in nine innings, averaging 45.67. His unbeaten 84 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season opener propelled MI from 48/4 to 171/7 after 20 overs. He was also instrumental in MI beating the Punjab Kings at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, chasing a 200-plus total.

Name Team Runs Innings Average Strike Rate Highest Score Tilak Varma Mumbai Indians 274 9 45.67 158.38 84*

RINKU SINGH

Kolkata Knight Riders wunderkind Rinku Singh finally lived up to his moniker. His nonchalant six-hitting ability came to the fore when he single-handedly pulled off a heist against defending champions Gujarat Titans at their home ground in Ahmedabad, hitting Yash Dayal for five consecutive sixes to chase the highest-ever target in IPL history in the 20th over. The left-handed batter has been the highest run-getter for KKR this season. He has 316 runs in 10 innings at a healthy average of 56.17 while striking at 151.12. Rinku has two fifties and as many 40-plus scores in this IPL. With his clean striking and consistency, the UP batter’s Indian dream does not seem far-fetched.

Name Team Runs Innings Average Strike Rate Highest Score Rinku Singh Kolkata Knight Riders 337 11 56.17 151.12 58*

SUYASH SHARMA

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Suyash Sharma in action. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

Kolkata Knight Riders mystery spinner Suyash Sharma has joined Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine to form a vaunted spin trio. He made his debut against RCB at Eden Gardens in IPL 2023. In his first game, Suyash picked up three wickets and led KKR to an emphatic 81-run win over Bangalore. Suyash has 10 wickets in eight innings and is currently the second-highest wicket-taker for the Knight Riders after Chakravarthy, who has 17 scalps but has played three more games.

Name Team Wickets Innings Average Economy Strike Rate BBI Suyash Sharma Kolkata Knight Riders 10 8 19.20 8.06 25.80 3/30

DHRUV JUREL

Dhruv Jurel of Rajasthan Royals in action. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS for IPL

Dhruv Jurel has been Rajasthan’s go-to man in the lower order this season. Jurel, who was benched in RR’s season opener against Sunriser Hyderabad, proved his worth when given the opportunity and played some crucial knocks for his team. Jurel has adapted to the finisher’s role and amassed 141 runs in nine innings, striking at 183.11.