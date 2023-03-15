IPL 2023: RCB’s Will Jacks ruled out of season - report

IPL News

IPL 2023: Will Jacks, signed by RCB for INR 3.2 crore, was ruled out of his maiden IPL stint after picking up a muscle injury during England’s recent tour to Bangladesh.

Team Sportstar
15 March, 2023 18:55 IST
RCB’s latest signing Will Jacks has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 season.

England all-rounder Will Jacks, who was signed up by Royal Challengers Bangalore, has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Wednesday due to an injury.

According to an ESPNCricinfo report, Jacks, signed by RCB for INR 3.2 crore was ruled out of his maiden IPL stint after picking up a muscle injury during England’s recent tour to Bangladesh.

The report also stated that RCB is looking at a potential replacement for Jacks in New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell, who has yet to earn an IPL contract.

The 24-year-old Jacks who made his T20I debut in September 2022, has represented England in six matches across formats. Jacks had amassed over 2800 runs in his T20 career while also snapping up 26 wickets with his right-arm off-spin.

Listed at a base price of INR 1.5 crore in the IPL 2023 auction, Jacks was involved in a bidding clash between RCB and Rajasthan Royals before the former acquired his services as a likely backup option to Glenn Maxwell in the middle-order.

