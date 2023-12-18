Rishabh Pant to attend IPL 2024 Auction

Sourav Ganguly will not be the most high-profile cricketer on the Delhi Capitals auction table. It will be Rishabh Pant, the wicketkeeper-batter who has been sidelined for almost a year due to a car crash.

Sportstar understands that Pant has been an integral part of Delhi Capitals’ pre-auction meetings here over the last two days. A member of the ownership group confirmed to Sportstar on Monday night that Pant will attend the auction on Tuesday.

That Pant is so thickly involved is also a major hint that the wicketkeeper-batter is set to mark a return to competitive cricket with the Indian Premier League’s 2024 edition, beginning on March 22.

Another member of the Capitals’ management group sounded confident about Pant’s availability for the entire duration of IPL 2024. The Capitals’ management is confident that Pant will play a much bigger role than only batting as an Impact Player, as reported by a section of the media.

Ever since suffering a serious car crash on the Dehradun-Delhi highway, Pant has had multiple surgeries on his lower body. The dashing batter has video-documented his return to fitness on his social media handles. Should he return to lead the Capitals, it will be a major boost for the franchise, which is yet to win an IPL title.

Among other high-profile attendees for the IPL Auction will be Kolkata Knight Riders’ mentor Gautam Gambhir and Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani.