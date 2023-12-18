MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Rishabh Pant to attend IPL 2024 Auction

Pant has reportedly been an integral part of Delhi Capitals’ pre-auction meetings in Dubai over the last two days.

Published : Dec 18, 2023 23:20 IST , DUBAI - 1 MIN READ

Amol Karhadkar
FILE PHOTO: That Pant is so thickly involved is also a major hint that the wicketkeeper-batter is set to mark a return to competitive cricket with the Indian Premier League’s 2024 edition, beginning on March 22.
FILE PHOTO: That Pant is so thickly involved is also a major hint that the wicketkeeper-batter is set to mark a return to competitive cricket with the Indian Premier League’s 2024 edition, beginning on March 22. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: That Pant is so thickly involved is also a major hint that the wicketkeeper-batter is set to mark a return to competitive cricket with the Indian Premier League’s 2024 edition, beginning on March 22. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

Sourav Ganguly will not be the most high-profile cricketer on the Delhi Capitals auction table. It will be Rishabh Pant, the wicketkeeper-batter who has been sidelined for almost a year due to a car crash.

Sportstar understands that Pant has been an integral part of Delhi Capitals’ pre-auction meetings here over the last two days. A member of the ownership group confirmed to Sportstar on Monday night that Pant will attend the auction on Tuesday.

That Pant is so thickly involved is also a major hint that the wicketkeeper-batter is set to mark a return to competitive cricket with the Indian Premier League’s 2024 edition, beginning on March 22.

Another member of the Capitals’ management group sounded confident about Pant’s availability for the entire duration of IPL 2024. The Capitals’ management is confident that Pant will play a much bigger role than only batting as an Impact Player, as reported by a section of the media.

Ever since suffering a serious car crash on the Dehradun-Delhi highway, Pant has had multiple surgeries on his lower body. The dashing batter has video-documented his return to fitness on his social media handles. Should he return to lead the Capitals, it will be a major boost for the franchise, which is yet to win an IPL title.

Among other high-profile attendees for the IPL Auction will be Kolkata Knight Riders’ mentor Gautam Gambhir and Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani.

Related stories

Related Topics

Sourav Ganguly /

Delhi Capitals /

Rishabh Pant /

IPL 2024 /

IPL AUCTION /

Gautam Gambhir /

Mumbai Indians

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rishabh Pant to attend IPL 2024 Auction
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Indian Super League: Punjab FC gets historic maiden ISL win, beats Chennaiyin FC by solitary goal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Senior National badminton championships: Karnataka to clash with AAI in men’s team final
    K. Keerthivasan
  4. Man City looking to ‘close the circle’ with Club World Cup win, Guardiola says
    Reuters
  5. IPL Auction 2024: Team wish lists, strategy and team combinations ahead of bidding on December 19
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. Rishabh Pant to attend IPL 2024 Auction
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. IPL Auction 2024: Team wish lists, strategy and team combinations ahead of bidding on December 19
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. IPL 2024: BCCI provides update on overseas players’ availability; Hazlewood to miss first five weeks
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. IPL Auction 2024: Start date and time, full players list, updated squads, base price, purse left and slots available on December 19
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL auction 2024: Full list of West Indies players with their base prices for the auction
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rishabh Pant to attend IPL 2024 Auction
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Indian Super League: Punjab FC gets historic maiden ISL win, beats Chennaiyin FC by solitary goal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Senior National badminton championships: Karnataka to clash with AAI in men’s team final
    K. Keerthivasan
  4. Man City looking to ‘close the circle’ with Club World Cup win, Guardiola says
    Reuters
  5. IPL Auction 2024: Team wish lists, strategy and team combinations ahead of bidding on December 19
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment