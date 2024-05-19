MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024 Points Table updated after SRH vs PBKS: Sunrisers provisionally climbs up to second; Punjab finishes season in ninth

IPL 2024: Check the latest Indian Premier League standings after match 69 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings on Sunday.

Published : May 19, 2024 19:14 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS).
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). | Photo Credit: PTI

Sunrisers Hyderabad climbed up a place to second on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 points table after a comfortable win over Punjab Kings in Hyderabad on Sunday.

As things stand, the team will face Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 1 in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, but a Rajasthan Royals win in the evening fixture would bring it back to the second spot.

The loss ensures Punjab Kings will finish the season in ninth place, two points ahead of the last-placed Mumbai Indians.

IPL 2024 POINTS TABLE after SRH vs PBKS encounter

Team Mat Won Lost NR Points NRR
1. Kolkata Knight Riders (Q) 13 9 3 1 19 +1.428
2. Sunrisers Hyderabad (Q) 14 8 5 1 17 +0.41
3. Rajasthan Royals (Q) 13 8 5 0 16 +0.273
4. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q) 14 7 7 0 14 +0.459
5. Chennai Super Kings (E) 14 7 7 0 14 +0.392
6. Delhi Capitals (E) 14 7 7 0 14 -0.377
7. Lucknow Super Giants (E) 14 7 7 0 14 -0.667
8. Gujarat Titans (E) 14 5 7 2 12 -1.063
9. Punjab Kings (E) 14 5 9 0 10 -0.35
10. Mumbai Indians (E) 14 4 10 0 8 -0.318

Points table updated after SRH vs PBKS match on May 19

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Sunrisers Hyderabad /

Punjab Kings

