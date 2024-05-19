IPL 2024 Points Table updated after SRH vs PBKS: Sunrisers provisionally climbs up to second; Punjab finishes season in ninth

Sunrisers Hyderabad climbed up a place to second on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 points table after a comfortable win over Punjab Kings in Hyderabad on Sunday.
As things stand, the team will face Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 1 in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, but a Rajasthan Royals win in the evening fixture would bring it back to the second spot.
The loss ensures Punjab Kings will finish the season in ninth place, two points ahead of the last-placed Mumbai Indians.
IPL 2024 POINTS TABLE after SRH vs PBKS encounter
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|1. Kolkata Knight Riders (Q)
|13
|9
|3
|1
|19
|+1.428
|2. Sunrisers Hyderabad (Q)
|14
|8
|5
|1
|17
|+0.41
|3. Rajasthan Royals (Q)
|13
|8
|5
|0
|16
|+0.273
|4. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)
|14
|7
|7
|0
|14
|+0.459
|5. Chennai Super Kings (E)
|14
|7
|7
|0
|14
|+0.392
|6. Delhi Capitals (E)
|14
|7
|7
|0
|14
|-0.377
|7. Lucknow Super Giants (E)
|14
|7
|7
|0
|14
|-0.667
|8. Gujarat Titans (E)
|14
|5
|7
|2
|12
|-1.063
|9. Punjab Kings (E)
|14
|5
|9
|0
|10
|-0.35
|10. Mumbai Indians (E)
|14
|4
|10
|0
|8
|-0.318
Points table updated after SRH vs PBKS match on May 19
