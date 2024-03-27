IPL 2024: Top five catches of the current Indian Premier League season; Dhoni, Rahane, Suyash feature in list

The 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) kicked off with defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
The tournament has seen some brilliant catches by the teams that has proved to be match-turning on more than one occassion.
Let’s have a look at some of the best catches of IPL 2024 so far:
Ajinkya Rahane & Rachin Ravindra - CSK vs RCB
The opening match of the season saw former RCB captain Virat Kohli fall to an excellent relay catch at the boundary by Ajinkya Rahane and Rachin Ravindra.
Kohli fell for a 20-ball 21 just as he was looking to press on the accelerator, putting CSK ahead in the game, they went on to win comfortably.
Suyash Sharma - KKR vs SRH
Suyash Sharma held on to a stunning catch running backwards against Sunrisers Hyderabad to dismiss Heinrich Klaasen in the last over of a see-saw encounter.
The wicket at the crucial juncture helped Kolkata Knight Riders eke out a 4-run win in its opening encounter at the Eden Gardens.
MS Dhoni - CSK vs GT
CSK’s second game of the tournament against Gujarat Titans had a moment of great vintage as former skipper MS Dhoni rolled back the years to complete a diving a catch behind the stumps.
The catch brought about the fall of Vijay Shankar and a first IPL wicket for Kiwi all-rounder Daryl Mitchell.
Mayank Markande - KKR vs SRH
The KKR vs SRH encounter at the Eden Gardens also saw another excellent effort on the field with leg-spinner Mayank Markande diving to his right at shot cover to send the hard-hitting Ramandeep Singh back to the pavillion.
Anuj Rawat - RCB vs PBKS
Anuj Rawat is the second wicketkeeper featured in the list. The Delhi ‘keeper pulled out a jumping catch during the first innings of the encounter against the Punjab Kings to send back Sam Curran.
