IPL 2024: I know my name is attached to promoting the game in different parts of the world - Kohli

Kohli, who scored a match-winning 77 off 49 balls against Punjab, didn’t forget to mention that whether it is cricket in the Olympic programme or T20 World Cup in the USA, he is ‘The Face’.

Published : Mar 26, 2024 07:57 IST , BENGALURU - 3 MINS READ

PTI
 RCB’s Virat Kohli, after a shot during the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS), in Bengaluru on March 25, 2024.
 RCB’s Virat Kohli, after a shot during the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS), in Bengaluru on March 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
infoIcon

 RCB’s Virat Kohli, after a shot during the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS), in Bengaluru on March 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

Virat Kohli didn’t say it in as many words but sent out a loud message to all who would care to listen -- he is not done with T20 cricket when the establishment still considers him the most marketable name to promote the game globally.

Kohli, who took a two-month paternity break, scored a match-winning 77 off 49 balls with 11 fours and two sixes and also didn’t forget to mention that whether it is cricket in the Olympic programme or T20 World Cup in the USA, he is ‘The Face’.

“I know my name is now attached to just promoting the game in different parts of the world when it comes to T20 cricket. I’ve still got it I guess,” he smiled cheekily, but the message was for those who would debate his spot in the T20 World Cup squad.

While he has now briefly got the Orange Cap, he said that he is past that stage where these things matter anymore.

ALSO READ: IPL 2024 Full Schedule: Final in Chennai on May 26; Full list of matches, Playoffs dates, fixtures list, venues, timings in IST

“I don’t play for these Caps anymore. That’s the promise I can give here -- I’ll keep turning up and keep trying my best.” He was a trifle disappointed that he couldn’t finish the game.

“I try to give the team a blazing start, but if wickets fall, you have to assess. Wasn’t the usual flat pitch. Disappointed I couldn’t finish the game. The ball was in the slot but sliced it to deep point.” He has started hitting the lofted cover drive and it is his constant endeavour to evolve as a batter.

“They know I play the cover drive well, so they’re not going to allow me to hit gaps. You have to come up with a game plan here and there.” For the RCB fans, he still is and will remain the ‘King’.

“It’s been going on for years (love story with the fans at Chinnaswamy). People talk about a lot of other things when you play sport -- achievement, stats, numbers.

ALSO READ: RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli records 100th fifty-plus score in T20 cricket

“But when you look back, it’s the memories you create as Rahul bhai (Dravid) always tells us that this time will not come back.

“The love, appreciation and backing I’ve received has been amazing.”

The two-month paternity break also gave him a chance to lead a normal life and a “chance to spend time and connect” with his elder child -- daughter Vamika.

“Just to feel normal for two months -- for me, my family -- it was a surreal experience. Couldn’t have been more grateful to God for the opportunity to spend time with the family. It’s an amazing experience to just be another person on the road and not be recognised. Then you come here, and you hear them shout your name, and you are switched on.”

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

