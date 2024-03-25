MagazineBuy Print

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli records 100th fifty-plus score in T20 cricket

IPL 2024: Out of his 100 scores of fifty or more, 58 have come in the Indian Premier League.

Published : Mar 25, 2024 22:23 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Virat Kohli plays a shot during the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings.
Virat Kohli plays a shot during the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
infoIcon

Virat Kohli plays a shot during the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

Virat Kohli recorded his 100th fifty-plus score in T20s during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) IPL 2024 match against Punjab Kings in Bengaluru on Monday.

Kohli was handed a repreive on zero, when he edged to first slip off Sam Curran and was put down by Jonny Bairstow. He made the most of the life and reached to a half-century, the 51st in IPL, in 31 balls.

In T20 cricket, Kohli has managed eight centuries and 92 fifties. Out of these, one century and 37 fifties have come in internationals.

Chris Gayle leads the list with 110 fifty-plus totals in the format, closely followed by David Warner in second place who has 109 such scores to his name. Kohli sits in the third spot.

Kohli’s effort (77 off 58) kept RCB in contention in its chase of 177 runs but he perished trying to take on Harshal Patel and holed out at third man.

