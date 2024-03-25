Impact Player rule has helped teams improve batting: Coach Fleming ahead of CSK vs GT clash

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) finished its campaign at ninth spot in the points table. That year, its batting department had the second-worst scoring rate among all teams - 8.35. In the next season, CSK had the second-best scoring rate - 9.36.

For coach Stephen Fleming, the increase in intent came after the poor season and the introduction of the ‘Impact Player’ rule has also played a part in it.

“From our point of view, it’s probably the intent. In the years we don’t do well, we look at why and we rectify that. So, one of the changes was very strong intent. The ‘Impact Player’ rule has helped teams get extra batting, which I think helps. But the way in which you do is still important,” the coach said ahead of the match against Gujarat Titans here at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium on Monday.

In its opening match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), CSK debutant opener Rachin Ravindra scored 37 runs off 15 balls - a strike rate of 246.66 - for which Fleming said that the left-hander “stuck to his game”.

“Michael Hussey works a lot around the plans but predominantly we just encourage players to do what they do in their normal environment. Whether it be New Zealand or West Indies or South Africa… wherever it is, try and play as similar and do the same things they would do for their natural teams. And that’s the case with Rachin,” the 50-year-old said.

Due to Devon Conway’s injury, Ravindra partnered up with his captain Ruturaj Gaikwad to face the new ball. He ended up playing the aggressor among the two but Fleming said that the roles aren’t defined yet and that the team is still working out the combinations.

“One day a player will get away better than another. Rachin was nice and positive the other day. Could be Ruturaj or even another opening combination tomorrow. We are still early in the tournament, playing around with our combinations. But, we want the players to be positive and on any given day if both of them are going for it, it’s great,” he said.