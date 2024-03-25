MagazineBuy Print

Impact Player rule has helped teams improve batting: Coach Fleming ahead of CSK vs GT clash

Stephen Fleming said that the roles in his team are not defined yet and that the team is still working out the combinations.

Published : Mar 25, 2024 20:47 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Sahil Mathur
FILE PHOTO: Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming.
FILE PHOTO: Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/The Hindu

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) finished its campaign at ninth spot in the points table. That year, its batting department had the second-worst scoring rate among all teams - 8.35. In the next season, CSK had the second-best scoring rate - 9.36.

For coach Stephen Fleming, the increase in intent came after the poor season and the introduction of the ‘Impact Player’ rule has also played a part in it.

“From our point of view, it’s probably the intent. In the years we don’t do well, we look at why and we rectify that. So, one of the changes was very strong intent. The ‘Impact Player’ rule has helped teams get extra batting, which I think helps. But the way in which you do is still important,” the coach said ahead of the match against Gujarat Titans here at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium on Monday.

In its opening match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), CSK debutant opener Rachin Ravindra scored 37 runs off 15 balls - a strike rate of 246.66 - for which Fleming said that the left-hander “stuck to his game”.

ALSO READ | CSK vs GT, IPL 2024: Last season’s finalists face off with Gaikwad, Gill as new captains

“Michael Hussey works a lot around the plans but predominantly we just encourage players to do what they do in their normal environment. Whether it be New Zealand or West Indies or South Africa… wherever it is, try and play as similar and do the same things they would do for their natural teams. And that’s the case with Rachin,” the 50-year-old said.

Due to Devon Conway’s injury, Ravindra partnered up with his captain Ruturaj Gaikwad to face the new ball. He ended up playing the aggressor among the two but Fleming said that the roles aren’t defined yet and that the team is still working out the combinations.

“One day a player will get away better than another. Rachin was nice and positive the other day. Could be Ruturaj or even another opening combination tomorrow. We are still early in the tournament, playing around with our combinations. But, we want the players to be positive and on any given day if both of them are going for it, it’s great,” he said.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Indian Premier League /

Chennai Super Kings /

Gujarat Titans /

Stephen Fleming

